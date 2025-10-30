Russell Hobbs’ trending multi-cooker is nearly 50% off in this limited-time Amazon deal
The perfect excuse to stay in and enjoy hearty, homemade comfort food this winter
The Russell Hobbs Good-to-Go 6.5L Electric Multicooker seems to be everywhere right now, with many people turning to it to fight off the winter chill with hearty, home-cooked meals. Its generous capacity also makes it especially appealing for bigger families or batch cooking fans, putting it up there with the best multi-cookers around.
However, at £89.99, it’s not exactly an impulse buy – which is why this limited-time Amazon deal, slashing the price by 44%, is so tempting.
With eight cooking options and an impressive 6.5-litre capacity, this is the multi-cooker that ticks everyone's box.
The Good-to-Go Multicooker boasts eight versatile modes – sear, roast, sous-vide, slow cook, steam, rice, boil and keep warm – and features a detachable control panel for easy transport and cleaning.
Add to that its cast-aluminium housing, which promises both durability and energy efficiency (using up to 59% less energy than a conventional oven) and it’s easy to see why it’s become such a popular pick.
Grab yours now before it disappears!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.