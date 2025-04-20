Kenwood's latest matching toaster and kettle sets are a must-have for spring decor lovers

QUICK SUMMARY Kenwood’s new Ripple Collection brings stylish yet affordable kettles and toasters, designed in soothing ocean-inspired coloUrs. Both appliances are priced at £39.99 (around $50) and combine thoughtful design with practicality, making them a great addition to any kitchen.

Kenwood, renowned for its stylish yet practical kitchen appliances, has just launched its latest breakfast range. The Ripple Collection features updated versions of Kenwood's best kettles and best toasters, all designed in four soothing, ocean-inspired colours.

The Ripple Collection aims to make your mornings easier and more enjoyable, with thoughtful features that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. These appliances are not only stylish but also incredibly affordable, offering a premium look without the hefty price tag.

Both the Ripple Kettle and Toaster are priced at £39.99 (around $50) and can be purchased from Kenwood's website, making them a great option for those who appreciate design on a budget.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

The Ripple Kettle has everything you’d expect from a modern kettle, including an easy-to-read water window and an internal water gauge. The pull-off lid makes it simple to fill, and the illuminated on/off switch provides a clear indication when it's boiling. Once your water is ready, the kettle automatically shuts off for added convenience.

Meanwhile, the Ripple Toaster boasts seven browning levels, controlled by a dial, and includes three handy functions – Defrost, Cancel and Reheat. It also features a high-rise toast removal system, making it easy to grab your toast, bagels, or muffins without the risk of burning your fingers. Plus, the removable crumb tray makes cleaning a breeze.

Don’t forget to check out Kenwood’s recent stand mixer – another stylish and functional addition to its portfolio.

(Image credit: Kenwood)