Kenwood redesigns iconic stand mixer in three new stylish colourways

QUICK SUMMARY Kenwood has refreshed its iconic kMix Stand Mixer with three new colourways – bold red, elegant cream and sleek black. They can be found on Kenwood’s online store, with the stand mixer retailing for £359.99 (approximately $450).

Known for its high-performing small appliances, Kenwood has given one of its best-sellers a stylish update. The iconic kMix Stand Mixer is now available in three stunning new colours – bold red, elegant cream and sleek black.

Whether you're mixing, whisking or kneading, the kMix delivers precision and power just as you’d expect. With these new colour options, potential buyers are more likely to find a shade that perfectly complements their kitchen aesthetic.

This announcement comes shortly after KitchenAid revealed its 2025 Colour of the Year for the Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer. However, the two brands have taken distinctly different approaches – whilst KitchenAid’s colour choice is bold and trend-driven, Kenwood has opted for a more neutral and timeless palette.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Whilst we haven’t yet reviewed the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer at T3, it's highly regarded for its 1,000W motor, six-speed control and spacious 5-litre stainless steel bowl. We recently tested its smaller counterpart, the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer, designed for compact kitchens.

Eagle-eyed readers may notice a fourth colour in the promotional image below. However, Kenwood has confirmed that the white version won’t be available in the UK, leaving just the three aforementioned shades for now.

The new kMix colourways are available now on Kenwood’s online store, with the stand mixer retailing for £359.99 (approximately $450).

(Image credit: Kenwood)