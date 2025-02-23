Kenwood redesigns iconic stand mixer in three new stylish colourways
You won't be able to stop baking with one of these!
QUICK SUMMARY
Kenwood has refreshed its iconic kMix Stand Mixer with three new colourways – bold red, elegant cream and sleek black.
They can be found on Kenwood’s online store, with the stand mixer retailing for £359.99 (approximately $450).
Known for its high-performing small appliances, Kenwood has given one of its best-sellers a stylish update. The iconic kMix Stand Mixer is now available in three stunning new colours – bold red, elegant cream and sleek black.
Whether you're mixing, whisking or kneading, the kMix delivers precision and power just as you’d expect. With these new colour options, potential buyers are more likely to find a shade that perfectly complements their kitchen aesthetic.
This announcement comes shortly after KitchenAid revealed its 2025 Colour of the Year for the Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer. However, the two brands have taken distinctly different approaches – whilst KitchenAid’s colour choice is bold and trend-driven, Kenwood has opted for a more neutral and timeless palette.
Whilst we haven’t yet reviewed the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer at T3, it's highly regarded for its 1,000W motor, six-speed control and spacious 5-litre stainless steel bowl. We recently tested its smaller counterpart, the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer, designed for compact kitchens.
Eagle-eyed readers may notice a fourth colour in the promotional image below. However, Kenwood has confirmed that the white version won’t be available in the UK, leaving just the three aforementioned shades for now.
The new kMix colourways are available now on Kenwood’s online store, with the stand mixer retailing for £359.99 (approximately $450).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Prime Video just added a horror movie I think everyone should watch
If you like small-scale British frights, this is for you
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm late to Apple TV+'s other best sci-fi show – and eager for next season
Silo is great – I can't quite believe it's taken me this long to watch
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Smeg TSF01 toaster review: a little luxury that makes everyday toasting that much better
First it was the kettle...now it's toaster time
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This smart multi-cooker has an integrated 10-inch touchscreen display – genius innovation or overkill?
The Thermomix TM7 is here...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
KitchenAid's 2025 Colour of the Year brings a buttery warmth to every cooking space
This is going straight in my basket
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ooni quietly announces its first ever stand mixer to make the perfect pizza dough
Ooni hits us with an unexpected stand mixer announcement
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Struggling with gift ideas? These are the best Christmas presents for tech-savvy foodies
Create seasonal feasts with ease
By T3.com Last updated
-
Kenwood Go Stand Mixer review: ideal for bakers with small kitchen spaces
Here are my thoughts on Kenwood's newest (and smallest) stand mixer
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is $170 off in early Black Friday deal
Get 37% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet's new blender automatically detects ingredients – and knows exactly what to do with them
This is probably the smartest blender the world has ever seen
By Lizzie Wilmot Published