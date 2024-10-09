I review electric toothbrushes for a living and these are the 5 best Prime Day deals

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware that we're half way through Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. I've been scouring through the best deals, and if you're in the market for a new electric toothbrush, you've come to the right place.

Amazon always delivers when it comes to the best Prime Day Beauty and Grooming deals, but I've been particularly impressed at the amount of best-selling products on offer this time. Ranging from SURI to Oral-B, the electric toothbrush deals are no exception, and I've rounded up the top five deals for you below.

Take a look:

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush: was £95, now £76 at Amazon

Winner of our Best Electric Toothbrush at the 2024 T3 Awards, the SURI Electric Toothbrush comes with a UV travel case designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just one minute. It comes in four different colours: Morning Waves, Winter Fern, Midnight Black, Sea Mist and Sunset Bloom. We've reviewed this one too if you're interested.

Oral-B Smart 6: was £219.99, now £64.99 at Amazon

The Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush seamlessly connects with the Oral-B app and guides you with real time feedback to brush better. This is also by far one of the best savings I've seen so far.

Oral-B iO5: was £280.00, now £89.99 at Amazon

The iO5 features Oral-B’s best technology, combining a dentist-inspired round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles for a professional purifying clean feel at home. For just under £90, you can't really go wrong.

Oral-B iO8: was £480, now £248.05 at Amazon

The Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush has a smart LED displays which allows you to select from five cleaning modes, track brushing time and battery level, and remind you to replace your refill head. It's also one of Oral-B's newer toothbrushes, so it's great to see it included in the savings.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000: was £319.99 , now £129.99 at Amazon

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is a clever and precise electric toothbrush that comes with four modes of cleaning. Available in black or pink, it also comes with a charging base, travel case and an extra brush head. We've actually reviewed this one already so go and check it out to find out more.

Are you convinced? Have a look at the 7 mistakes everyone makes with electric toothbrushes so you're fully prepared for your new purchase.