This 'powerful and compact' Husqvarna pressure washer is now half price – but only for 3 more days

Buy the Husqvarna PW 235R for £99.99 at Husqvarna

It’s not every day a top-performing product hits the sales, but when it does, it’s definitely worth shouting about. That’s exactly what’s happened with the Husqvarna PW 235R, and even though we haven’t done a full review on the site yet, this deal was too good to keep quiet.

Described by Honey Brothers as “a powerful and compact pressure washer designed for everyday cleaning tasks around the home and garden,” the PW 235R is a great find. With a maximum pressure of 135 bar and a flow rate between 350-520 litres per hour, you can tell why it's impressed so many, and when you see the Black Friday price, you’ll realise it even more.

Right now, it’s reduced to just under £100 via Husqvarna’s website – that’s half price!

Some other handy features include a unique remote pressure control on the spray handle, letting you adjust the water pressure on the go for safer cleaning across different surfaces. It also comes with a six-metre flexible hose, an ergonomic Low Force grip and an efficient foam sprayer. Its compact design includes onboard storage for accessories, cables and a hose, whilst a built-in hose reel keeps everything tidy.

It should also be noted that the PW 235R is valid until 2nd December 2025, which means you've only got a few more days to get yours at this price.

I’ve included the Husqvarna PW 235R in my roundup of 10 garden gadgets that actually deserve your money, but don’t forget to check out our main Black Friday live hub for even more amazing deals.