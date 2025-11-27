I’ve sifted through hundreds of garden Black Friday deals – here are 10 gadgets that actually deserve your money

Even though Black Friday lands at a time of year when most of us aren’t thinking about garden gadgets, there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from stocking up now before spring and summer roll back around. In fact, it’s actually a pretty smart move.

So, during my Black Friday doomscrolling, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the best outdoor and garden deals – from the best robot lawn mowers to the best pizza ovens. Every pick below comes with a hefty saving, so you know you’re getting a proper bargain.

Have a scroll through, as there’s a very good chance something will catch your eye.

Gozney Arc: was £599 now £499 at gozney.com Read more Read less ▼ This is a gadget for the alfresco chefs, and it's arguably one of the best. The Gozney Arc makes it easy to create restaurant-quality 14” pizza in 60s or less, which is nothing to complain about.