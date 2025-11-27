I’ve sifted through hundreds of garden Black Friday deals – here are 10 gadgets that actually deserve your money
Now's the perfect time to stock up ahead of next spring and summer
Even though Black Friday lands at a time of year when most of us aren’t thinking about garden gadgets, there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from stocking up now before spring and summer roll back around. In fact, it’s actually a pretty smart move.
So, during my Black Friday doomscrolling, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the best outdoor and garden deals – from the best robot lawn mowers to the best pizza ovens. Every pick below comes with a hefty saving, so you know you’re getting a proper bargain.
Have a scroll through, as there’s a very good chance something will catch your eye.
With a 135 bar max pressure and a 350-520 l/h water flow, the PW 235R is one of Husqvarna's best pressure washers. Grab yours now whilst it's half price.
With UltraSense AI Vision and 10-minute auto mapping, the Mammotion Yuka Mini 700 is a great robot mower to add to your setup.
With 1080P resolution and colour night vision, the Birdfy smart feeder will turn your backyard into an educational paradise and discover the rich avian life around you. Grab yours for less!
The Gtech CLM50 is already our favourite affordable cordless mower in our buying guide, and now you can grab it for even cheaper. £350 cheaper in fact!
Leaf blower deals are not plentiful this year, which means this Milwaukee Cordless Blower deal is the best I've seen. Now 45% off at Screwfix.
This is a gadget for the alfresco chefs, and it's arguably one of the best. The Gozney Arc makes it easy to create restaurant-quality 14” pizza in 60s or less, which is nothing to complain about.
Another robot mower deal for you now, this time from Husqvarna. The 410XE NERA is currently 30% off, which is the cheapest it's been in a while!
It wouldn't be a T3 roundup without a pick from Kärcher, and now the K3 Power Control is discounted by more than 50%.
Jackery’s 256Wh Power Station delivers reliable energy at your fingers, with its robust 300W AC output keeping everyday devices running smoothly and effortlessly.
This Bosch cordless mini chainsaw is designed for tree cutting, limb trimming and various DIY tasks in the garden. It's not a bad price either, discounted to just £133!
