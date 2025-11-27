I’ve sifted through hundreds of garden Black Friday deals – here are 10 gadgets that actually deserve your money

Now's the perfect time to stock up ahead of next spring and summer

T3 garden black friday deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Even though Black Friday lands at a time of year when most of us aren’t thinking about garden gadgets, there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from stocking up now before spring and summer roll back around. In fact, it’s actually a pretty smart move.

So, during my Black Friday doomscrolling, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the best outdoor and garden deals – from the best robot lawn mowers to the best pizza ovens. Every pick below comes with a hefty saving, so you know you’re getting a proper bargain.

Have a scroll through, as there’s a very good chance something will catch your eye.

Husqvarna PW 235R Pressure Washer
Husqvarna PW 235R Pressure Washer: was £199.99 now £99.99 at Husqvarna US
Read moreRead less

With a 135 bar max pressure and a 350-520 l/h water flow, the PW 235R is one of Husqvarna's best pressure washers. Grab yours now whilst it's half price.

View Deal
Mammotion Yuka Mini 700
Mammotion Yuka Mini 700: was £1,046 now £599 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

With UltraSense AI Vision and 10-minute auto mapping, the Mammotion Yuka Mini 700 is a great robot mower to add to your setup.

View Deal
Birdfy Smart Metal Feeder with Camera
Birdfy Smart Metal Feeder with Camera: was £219.99 now £139.99 at uk.birdfy.com
Read moreRead less

With 1080P resolution and colour night vision, the Birdfy smart feeder will turn your backyard into an educational paradise and discover the rich avian life around you. Grab yours for less!

View Deal
Gtech CLM50 Cordless Rotary Lawnmower
Gtech CLM50 Cordless Rotary Lawnmower: was £599.99 now £249 at B&Q
Read moreRead less

The Gtech CLM50 is already our favourite affordable cordless mower in our buying guide, and now you can grab it for even cheaper. £350 cheaper in fact!

View Deal
Milwaukee M18BBL-0 18V Li-Ion RedLithium Cordless Blower
Milwaukee M18BBL-0 18V Li-Ion RedLithium Cordless Blower: was £109.99 now £59.99 at Screwfix
Read moreRead less

Leaf blower deals are not plentiful this year, which means this Milwaukee Cordless Blower deal is the best I've seen. Now 45% off at Screwfix.

View Deal
Gozney Arc
Gozney Arc: was £599 now £499 at gozney.com
Read moreRead less

This is a gadget for the alfresco chefs, and it's arguably one of the best. The Gozney Arc makes it easy to create restaurant-quality 14” pizza in 60s or less, which is nothing to complain about.

View Deal
Husqvarna Automower 410XE NERA
Husqvarna Automower 410XE NERA: was £2,399 now £1,679.30 at Husqvarna US
Read moreRead less

Another robot mower deal for you now, this time from Husqvarna. The 410XE NERA is currently 30% off, which is the cheapest it's been in a while!

View Deal
Kärcher K3 Power Control pressure washer
Kärcher K3 Power Control pressure washer: was £159.99 now £78.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

It wouldn't be a T3 roundup without a pick from Kärcher, and now the K3 Power Control is discounted by more than 50%.

View Deal
Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power Station
Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power Station: was £259 now £151 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Jackery’s 256Wh Power Station delivers reliable energy at your fingers, with its robust 300W AC output keeping everyday devices running smoothly and effortlessly.

View Deal
Bosch Mini Chainsaw
Bosch Mini Chainsaw: was £198 now £133 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

This Bosch cordless mini chainsaw is designed for tree cutting, limb trimming and various DIY tasks in the garden. It's not a bad price either, discounted to just £133!

View Deal
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.