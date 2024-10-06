Salter takes on De’Longhi with new coffee machine collection – and the prices will shock you

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched four new professional coffee machines, including filter, espresso and iced coffee makers. The new range is incredibly affordable and could give bigger manufacturers a run for their money. Prices on the new Salter coffee machines start at £34.99.

Small kitchen appliances brand, Salter has just added four new coffee machines to its ever growing collection. Featuring espresso, filter and iced coffee makers, Salter could give other big name coffee makers a run for their money – ironic considering how inexpensive Salter’s collection is.

When it comes to the best bean to cup coffee machines , there are many of the same names that pop up time and time again. Think Sage, De’Longhi, Breville and Nespresso. But one brand that’s breaking its way into the coffee maker department is Salter.

Best known for its small appliances, including air fryers and kettles , Salter has just dropped four new coffee machines, suited to all different tastes and expertise. Included in the range are the Stainless Steel Espresso machine, the Manual Espresso Machine, the 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker and the Filter Coffee Machine.

As an espresso fan, the Stainless Steel Espresso machine immediately caught my eye. The simple design has a large 1.1-litre capacity and can make single and double shot espressos with its 20-bar Italian pressure pump. It sits unobtrusively in your kitchen, and has an integrated milk frother and milk jug to make milk-based coffee drinks.

For those who prefer to be a bit more hands-on with their coffee-making, the Manual Espresso Machine has manual controls, so you can decide how much water you want in your coffee. It also has a frothing wand, and a bigger 1.6-litre water tank, as well as portafilter, tamper and measuring spoon accessories.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Salter) (Image credit: Salter)

The other new machines include the 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker and the Filter Drip Coffee Maker . The former can be used to make both hot and cold coffee, and it comes with a travel mug and iced coffee cup for drinks on the go. The latter has a more traditional look and usability, and allows you to control the strength of your brew.

If you want to up your coffee game, the Salter coffee machine collections are the place to look. Are they as smart and high tech as Sage or De’Longhi? No, but if you want something that’s affordable and makes quality coffee, then Salter is a reliable brand to go for.

