Struggling for a last-minute Valentine's gift? The Philips Portable Mirror Light is what I'd recommend

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and I hope you’ve been planning something special to show your loved one how much you appreciate them. However, if that sentence just sent a wave of panic through you because you’ve yet to find the perfect gift – don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

During my search for some of the best Valentine’s presents, I came across the Philips Portable Mirror Light. As we all know, the best smart lights make incredible gifts, but the Philips Portable Mirror Light's sleek design and versatile functionality undeniably makes it a standout choice.

Now, you might be wondering what’s so special about a desk lamp with a mirror? Well, the Philips Portable Mirror Light comes with SceneSwitch Colour Change, allowing users to set the perfect ambiance at home. Not only will this enhance your space, but it also doubles as a convenient tool for getting ready – making it a stylish and practical addition to any home.

(Image credit: Philips)

Users can also choose from multiple dimming levels to achieve their ideal brightness, and since this light is part of Philips' EyeComfort range, it's also designed to be easy on the eyes.

After a quick search, I found the light available in white and baby pink, but official press images hint at a bronze-gold shade floating around somewhere too – you might just need to dig a little to find it. With several popular retailers stocking it, you won’t have trouble grabbing one online or in-store, so there’s still plenty of time to secure it before the big day.

Now for the big reveal – I've also discovered that the white version is currently available on Amazon with a massive 37% discount. If you're an Amazon Prime member, it’s a no-brainer!