Struggling for a last-minute Valentine's gift? The Philips Portable Mirror Light is what I'd recommend
It's also nearly 40% off on Amazon!
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and I hope you’ve been planning something special to show your loved one how much you appreciate them. However, if that sentence just sent a wave of panic through you because you’ve yet to find the perfect gift – don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.
During my search for some of the best Valentine’s presents, I came across the Philips Portable Mirror Light. As we all know, the best smart lights make incredible gifts, but the Philips Portable Mirror Light's sleek design and versatile functionality undeniably makes it a standout choice.
Now, you might be wondering what’s so special about a desk lamp with a mirror? Well, the Philips Portable Mirror Light comes with SceneSwitch Colour Change, allowing users to set the perfect ambiance at home. Not only will this enhance your space, but it also doubles as a convenient tool for getting ready – making it a stylish and practical addition to any home.
Users can also choose from multiple dimming levels to achieve their ideal brightness, and since this light is part of Philips' EyeComfort range, it's also designed to be easy on the eyes.
After a quick search, I found the light available in white and baby pink, but official press images hint at a bronze-gold shade floating around somewhere too – you might just need to dig a little to find it. With several popular retailers stocking it, you won’t have trouble grabbing one online or in-store, so there’s still plenty of time to secure it before the big day.
Now for the big reveal – I've also discovered that the white version is currently available on Amazon with a massive 37% discount. If you're an Amazon Prime member, it’s a no-brainer!
Philips Mirror LED Light is a stylish and modern lighting solution, allowing you to set the perfect lighting whatever your needs.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Sony's PSN outage made me love my PS5 Pro even more – for one simple reason
I sailed through the outage (which doesn't excuse it)
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xiaomi takes on Philips Hue with its first Matter-enabled smart bulb
Xiaomi’s new smart LED bulb is coming... we hope
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 last-minute gift vouchers that you still have time to buy (even on Christmas Eve)
In a panic about tomorrow? We've got you covered
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue's annual Christmas smart lighting sale is here – and you won't want to miss it
It's only on for a few weeks
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
I love my Ember Mug 2 so this last-second Cyber Monday deal stands out for me
Keep your coffee warm for less this winter season
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last remaining discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more
Save up to £200 on top-rated models
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
This meat thermometer achieved a rare 5-star review – and it's just had a huge 30% price cut
You haven't got long to get one either...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Versace fragrance was top of my Christmas list – it's almost $50 cheaper in early Cyber Monday deal
Pick up the iconic Versace Eros for less this weekend at Walmart
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I just bought the recovery gadget I'm obsessed with in the Therabody Black Friday sale for nearly half price, and I have no regrets
The SmartGoggles provide instant relaxation, and they are selling for only £99/ $149 at Therabody right now
By Matt Kollat Published