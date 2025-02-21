Nanoleaf's first-ever LED face mask is now available in Europe – here's when and how much it'll cost you
It was first unveiled at CES 2025
QUICK SUMMARY
After launching at CES 2025, the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask can now be pre-ordered in Europe for £129.99/€149.99, with shipping expected by late March.
European customers who order before the end of February receive a 10% discount, lowering the price to £117/€135.
Nanoleaf made headlines after unveiling its first-ever wellness product at CES 2025 – the LED Light Therapy Face Mask. Best known for its portfolio of the best smart lights, the launch marked the brand’s debut into the skincare market.
At the time, it was exclusively available to pre-order in the US for $149.99, but news has arrived that it can now be pre-ordered in Europe as well. Priced at £129.99/€149.99 as well, it can be found on Nanoleaf's online store, with orders expected to ship by the end of March.
European customers who purchase before the end of February will also receive an automatic 10% discount, bringing the price down to £117/€135.
Designed with seven treatment modes, Nanoleaf’s mask offers significantly more options than the two to four modes typically found in the best LED face masks. Crafted from premium medical-grade materials, it contours ergonomically to the face for maximum comfort and effectiveness.
Users can customise session times for up to 30 minutes, and it fully recharges in 3.5 hours via USB-C. The device is FDA-cleared, and Nanoleaf claims its clinically proven technology can enhance skin quality within six weeks.
We've yet to review the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask, but this new availability means our thoughts will be making their way to you very soon.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
