Ooni’s new pizza oven rotating stone turns your pizza and stops when you wave at it

QUICK SUMMARY Ooni has launched the Koda 2 Rotating Stone for its Koda 2 pizza oven series. Available as an accessory or as part of an oven bundle, the Ooni Koda 2 Rotating Stone has a LIDAR sensor so you can start and stop its rotation by waving at it.

Ooni has just upgraded its Koda 2 pizza oven range with a new sensor-packed accessory. The new Ooni Koda 2 Rotating Stone is available as part of a full oven bundle or an additional accessory, and it turns your pizza for you so it cooks perfectly on all sides – but it’s the LIDAR sensor that I’m most excited about.

I got the chance to try Ooni’s Koda 2 pizza ovens last year when they first debuted, and I was extremely impressed by them. The Koda 2, Koda 2 Pro and Koda 2 Max cater to beginners, experts and families, and the latter has two independent cooking zones so you cook multiple pizzas at the same time at different times and temperatures.

One thing the Ooni Koda 2 series was missing was a rotating pizza stone, a handy feature which turns your pizza to ensure it cooks evenly and so you don’t have to do it manually. Now, Ooni has solved this problem with its new Koda 2 Rotating Stone which fluidly spins to cook pizza and other foods consistently and evenly.

My favourite feature of the Koda 2 Rotating Stone is its LIDAR sensor. You might be wondering why a pizza stone needs a sensor – I was surprised when I heard about it too – but it allows for hands-free use, so you can start and stop the stone from turning by waving your hand at it!

(Image credit: Ooni)

Ooni has engineered the turntable of the Koda 2 Rotating Stone with perimeter-balanced stability. What this means is that the weight and rotating mechanism of the pizza stone is at the edge of the stone rather than at the centre which helps it move more easily and efficiently, without any wobbles.

In terms of rotation, the Koda 2 Rotating Stone can rotate continuously or by 90 degrees in intervals, which is recommended for low and slow cooking. For those who already have a Koda 2 pizza oven, the Koda 2 Rotating Stone is easy to install and takes as little as 10 minutes.

The Ooni Koda 2 Rotating Stone is available to buy now at Ooni . If you already have a Koda 2 pizza oven, you can buy it as an accessory for £229 for the Koda 2, £249 for the Koda 2 Pro and £299 for the Koda 2 Max. If you’re buying the pizza oven with the Koda 2 Rotating Stone, the price is £599 for the Koda 2, £829 for the Koda 2 Pro and £1,149 for the Koda 2 Max.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors