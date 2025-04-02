I tried Ooni’s new Koda 2 pizza ovens, and this is the one I think you should buy

QUICK SUMMARY Ooni has launched a new Koda 2 pizza oven collection. Featuring the Koda 2, Koda 2 Pro and Koda 2 Max, the new pizza ovens cater to beginners, families and experts. Prices on the Ooni Koda range start at £399 / $449.

Ooni has just launched a full Koda 2 pizza oven collection. Following the success of its Koda 2 Max which launched last year, Ooni has now added two new models to the range to cater to beginners, families and different sized outdoor spaces – here’s everything you need to know.

In 2024, Ooni launched the Koda 2 Max , its biggest gas-powered pizza oven to date. It surprised many as it used two independent cooking zones – a feature you often see with air fryers – to cook multiple pizzas at the same time at different times and temperatures.

But while many people were excited by the Koda 2 Max, it was a little too big for some people. But Ooni has now solved that problem by creating a full Koda 2 pizza oven collection , complete with two new models alongside the supersized Koda 2 Max.

The two new pizza ovens that complete the line-up are the Ooni Koda 2 and the Ooni Koda 2 Pro. The Koda 2 is the smallest entry-level model while the Koda 2 Pro has been designed for families, entertainment and is a size up from the Koda 2 but a size down from the beast that is the Koda 2 Max.

Starting with the Koda 2 , this is the one to pick if you have a smaller outdoors space and are a pizza oven beginner. The Koda 2 is lightweight at just 16kg and it has foldable legs so you can take it with you on camping or beach trips. It has a spacious 14-inch cooking area and a clever two-inch stainless steel ledge at the opening so you can rest your food there while you check if it’s cooked.

(Image credit: Ooni)

The second new pizza oven is the Koda 2 Pro which is described by Ooni as the ‘entertainer’. Built for families, the Koda 2 Pro has an 18-inch cooking area and two gas burners on either side of the pizza oven. To protect yourself from burns, the Koda 2 Pro has a glass visor that also helps with heat retention by preventing cold air getting into the oven.

All Koda 2 pizza ovens use G2 gas technology that’s been developed by Ooni. It gives the pizza ovens tapered flames which allows for better heat distribution within the interior and across the pizza stone, while eliminating cold spots.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I got to see the new Ooni Koda 2 range in action, and I was incredibly impressed by the new additions. While I loved trying the Koda 2 Max at an event I attended with Ooni last year, I did think it was a bit too big for certain gardens and skill levels, so I was excited to see slightly smaller and more manageable designs.

When sat next to the Koda 2 Max, the Koda 2 looked very small but it’s surprisingly spacious and can make full 14-inch sized pizzas. While it doesn’t have a built-in digital temperature hub like the other two do, its control dial is conveniently located on the side, and it’s incredibly easy to use.

The Koda 2 Pro is a great middleman within the collection, and I think it’ll be the most purchased model from the line-up. It offers features from both the 2 and 2 Max, and still has a reasonable price tag – I can’t wait to get my hands on it.