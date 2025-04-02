I tried Ooni’s new Koda 2 pizza ovens, and this is the one I think you should buy
Ooni expands its Koda 2 collection with entry and family pizza oven models
QUICK SUMMARY
Ooni has launched a new Koda 2 pizza oven collection. Featuring the Koda 2, Koda 2 Pro and Koda 2 Max, the new pizza ovens cater to beginners, families and experts.
Prices on the Ooni Koda range start at £399 / $449.
Ooni has just launched a full Koda 2 pizza oven collection. Following the success of its Koda 2 Max which launched last year, Ooni has now added two new models to the range to cater to beginners, families and different sized outdoor spaces – here’s everything you need to know.
In 2024, Ooni launched the Koda 2 Max, its biggest gas-powered pizza oven to date. It surprised many as it used two independent cooking zones – a feature you often see with air fryers – to cook multiple pizzas at the same time at different times and temperatures.
But while many people were excited by the Koda 2 Max, it was a little too big for some people. But Ooni has now solved that problem by creating a full Koda 2 pizza oven collection, complete with two new models alongside the supersized Koda 2 Max.
The two new pizza ovens that complete the line-up are the Ooni Koda 2 and the Ooni Koda 2 Pro. The Koda 2 is the smallest entry-level model while the Koda 2 Pro has been designed for families, entertainment and is a size up from the Koda 2 but a size down from the beast that is the Koda 2 Max.
Starting with the Koda 2, this is the one to pick if you have a smaller outdoors space and are a pizza oven beginner. The Koda 2 is lightweight at just 16kg and it has foldable legs so you can take it with you on camping or beach trips. It has a spacious 14-inch cooking area and a clever two-inch stainless steel ledge at the opening so you can rest your food there while you check if it’s cooked.
The second new pizza oven is the Koda 2 Pro which is described by Ooni as the ‘entertainer’. Built for families, the Koda 2 Pro has an 18-inch cooking area and two gas burners on either side of the pizza oven. To protect yourself from burns, the Koda 2 Pro has a glass visor that also helps with heat retention by preventing cold air getting into the oven.
All Koda 2 pizza ovens use G2 gas technology that’s been developed by Ooni. It gives the pizza ovens tapered flames which allows for better heat distribution within the interior and across the pizza stone, while eliminating cold spots.
I got to see the new Ooni Koda 2 range in action, and I was incredibly impressed by the new additions. While I loved trying the Koda 2 Max at an event I attended with Ooni last year, I did think it was a bit too big for certain gardens and skill levels, so I was excited to see slightly smaller and more manageable designs.
When sat next to the Koda 2 Max, the Koda 2 looked very small but it’s surprisingly spacious and can make full 14-inch sized pizzas. While it doesn’t have a built-in digital temperature hub like the other two do, its control dial is conveniently located on the side, and it’s incredibly easy to use.
The Koda 2 Pro is a great middleman within the collection, and I think it’ll be the most purchased model from the line-up. It offers features from both the 2 and 2 Max, and still has a reasonable price tag – I can’t wait to get my hands on it.
The Ooni Koda 2 is priced at £399 / $449 while the Koda 2 Pro costs £599 / $749. The Koda 2 is available to buy now at Ooni, while the Koda 2 Pro will be available to buy from 1st May 2025 – both come in slate blue or foundry black.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
