Char-Broil’s new barbecue offers charcoal and electric grilling in one – but it’s the price you’ll love

QUICK SUMMARY Char-Broil has launched its Patio Bistro E2Coal, the UK’s first hybrid electric-to-coal barbecue. Priced at £349, the Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal is designed for smaller outdoor spaces, and allows you to switch between electric grilling and charcoal smoking.

Char-Broil has just launched its latest barbecue, and it combines two different cooking types into one for a very affordable price. The new Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal offers both electric and charcoal grilling in one compact design, and it’s got me seriously excited for barbecue season.

Hybrid barbecues aren’t a new concept, but most models you’ll find on the market are gas-to-coal, a hybrid make-up that’s favoured due to the quick, easy ignition from the gas and the smoky authentic flavour from the charcoal. Char-Broil offers gas-to-coal barbecues, but for the first time ever, it’s developed a hybrid barbecue that offers charcoal cooking alongside electric grilling.

How the Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal works is it plugs into the mains to turn it into an electric barbecue . The electric grill looks and acts like a griddle, and can reach up to 370°C quickly for fast, instant barbecuing that still tastes delicious and authentic.

For slower grilling sessions, the Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal can switch to a charcoal barbecue without any additional tools required, using Hybrid Power technology. On the grill, there’s a dedicated grate for charcoal, so to make the switch, you put coal on the grate before reinserting the cooking grate at mark ‘C’. It takes very little time and still uses the electric power to light the charcoal.

(Image credit: Char-Broil)

Aside from its electric-to-goal design, the Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal looks similar to a kettle-type circular barbecue. Powered by TRU-Infrared technology, the Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal distributes heat evenly on a stainless steel grate, and its lid closes to retain heat needed for grilling and smoking.

The lid of the Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal has an integrated temperature gauge in the lid so you can monitor the heat while the lid is closed. The barbecue itself also comes with a removable warming rack to keep food hot without it being directly on the grill.

The Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal is primarily designed for smaller gardens and balconies, making it extremely versatile for those with limited outdoor space. It has a three metre power cord to connect easily to the mains. It comes with plenty of storage space with its shelf design, and has wheels and handles so you can move it easily around your garden.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having tried gas, electric and charcoal barbecues, I really like the idea of the Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal, as it offers more people a chance to enjoy barbecuing without worrying about outdoor space. It’s also extremely reasonably priced and energy efficient, which will definitely appeal to a wider audience.