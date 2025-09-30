Watch out Nutribullet – KitchenAid’s new blender lets you pick the texture of your smoothie

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has debuted the Pure Power Blender, available in four colours. Priced at £149, the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has 10 speeds and texture control to create specific textures and blends for your smoothies.

Watch out Nutribullet – KitchenAid has launched its newest blender that lets you pick the right texture for your smoothie, dips and sauces. The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender comes in four classic KitchenAid colours and is as stylish as it is functional, with 10 speeds, three pre-sets and texture control.

Aside from its iconic stand mixers, KitchenAid is well known for its best blender collection, featuring cordless, portable models and full-sized crushing machines. Its latest blender looks similar to its predecessors, but with a more streamlined, slimmer body that takes up less room in your kitchen.

The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has 10 speeds to choose from for precise speed control and three pre-sets, including ice crush, smoothie cycle and clean cycle. It also has a pulse option, all of which can be controlled and customised via the dial and button controls.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Using a powerful motor, the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has 360° asymmetrical blades that can cut through fresh and frozen ingredients, and can even crush ice. While you shouldn’t put hot food in a blender , the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender can blend both hot and cold ingredients, thanks to its vented lid that releases steam.

My favourite feature of the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is its texture control. Due to its blades, speeds and ribbed container, the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender can make a variety of different textures, so you can make smooth soups, pulpy juices and chunky salsas.

The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender could be the only blender you’ll ever need, and it doesn’t cost too much either. The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is available to buy for £149 at KitchenAid . It’s available in four colours, including Empire Red, the brand’s most iconic colourway.