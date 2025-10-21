This Panasonic blender makes soup from scratch in just 20 minutes

QUICK SUMMARY Panasonic has launched its new blender and soup maker, ideal for the colder months of the year. The Panasonic Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401 has 11 programmes, and can make soup from scratch in just 20 minutes.

It’s my favourite time of year – soup season! While I love taking the time to make soup, I’ve just found a new kitchen gadget from Panasonic that can make soup from scratch in just 22 minutes – yes, really.

Panasonic’s new Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401 is an appliance that I’ve never seen before. Typically when it comes to making soup, you have to chop and pre-cook all the ingredients before blending it with an immersion blender .

While some people use their blender to blend up soup, hot food is actually something you should never put in a blender as the pressure and heat can build up inside, and cause the lid to explode and potentially burn you. But Panasonic has found a way around this with its new blender and soup maker.

Rather than pre-cooking anything, the Panasonic Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401 can make hot and cold soups from scratch using fresh ingredients. It has 11 programmes to choose from, including smooth or chunky soup, smoothies, fruit purees, pasta sauce, nut milk, frozen drinks, jams, and even warm purees for babies.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The best setting is the smooth soup programme. Using its built-in heating element which reaches up to 100°C and its six-fin blade, the Panasonic Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401 blends and cooks raw ingredients in just 22 minutes to make hot soup – it also has a keep warm function that works for up to four hours.

But the Panasonic Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401 is definitely not just for soup season. It has 10 power levels to make smoothies, spreads and more, in its 1.2-litre glass jug. For easy cleaning, it has an Auto Clean function that whizzes water around the blender to get rid of food and residue.

As a soup fan, I really want to get my hands on the Panasonic Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401. I can be quite a slow cook, taking my time chopping and having the TV on in the background, so a gadget like this soup maker could definitely speed my cooking time.

