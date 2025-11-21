The only dehumidifier I ever recommend has had a huge price cut in Dunelm's Black Friday sale
I don't think I've ever seen it this cheap
As winter creeps in, there's no better time to get your home ready – and Black Friday is perfect for snapping up deals. I've already rounded up my favourite heater deals for you, but if I had to pick one essential, it has to be one of the best dehumidifiers.
Winter can really ramp up moisture levels, and nothing fights damp and mould quite like a dehumidifier. After a quick browse, I spotted one of my favourites heavily discounted in Dunelm’s Black Friday sale, and it felt too good not to share.
The Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier can collect up to 20 litres per day in spaces up to 40m², making it one of the top options out there.
The Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier is one the best dehumidifiers you can buy today. It has a high capacity, accompanying app and can be easily transported – all of the reasons why it achieved four starts in its full review.
Beyond its impressive moisture control, I gave the Duux Bora four stars because I love its sleek design and smart features. It runs quietly and offers multiple modes, including laundry drying and continuous operation.
It’s also discounted at Amazon and Currys, but somehow it’s cheapest at Dunelm, and I actually don’t think I’ve ever seen it this low. Now with 30% off, there’s really no better time to grab one for yourself.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
