The only dehumidifier I ever recommend has had a huge price cut in Dunelm's Black Friday sale

As winter creeps in, there's no better time to get your home ready – and Black Friday is perfect for snapping up deals. I've already rounded up my favourite heater deals for you, but if I had to pick one essential, it has to be one of the best dehumidifiers.

Winter can really ramp up moisture levels, and nothing fights damp and mould quite like a dehumidifier. After a quick browse, I spotted one of my favourites heavily discounted in Dunelm’s Black Friday sale, and it felt too good not to share.

The Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier can collect up to 20 litres per day in spaces up to 40m², making it one of the top options out there.

Beyond its impressive moisture control, I gave the Duux Bora four stars because I love its sleek design and smart features. It runs quietly and offers multiple modes, including laundry drying and continuous operation.

It’s also discounted at Amazon and Currys, but somehow it’s cheapest at Dunelm, and I actually don’t think I’ve ever seen it this low. Now with 30% off, there’s really no better time to grab one for yourself.