Tefal’s toast, bean and egg toaster is the weirdest-looking appliance I’ve ever seen – and I need it

I’ve just found the weirdest toaster that could be the answer to all my breakfast-making problems!

If you’ve ever wanted to quickly make beans, eggs and toast without having to use hundreds of pots and pans, then you’ll love the Tefal Toast N’ Bean . While this funny-looking toaster isn’t exactly new – the Tefal Toast N’ Bean actually launched back in 2012 – it’s definitely caught my attention.

As you can probably tell by the name, the Tefal Toast N’ Bean is a toaster and heater that toasts bread, heats beans and even poaches eggs in one handy appliance. The Tefal Toast N’ Bean looks like a standard two-slot wide-slot toaster, but it also has a circular warmer attached to one end.

The warmer section of the Tefal Toast N’ Bean can cook a half tin of baked beans while it toasts your bread. It can also perform both tasks separately, and if you’re an egg fan, the bean warmer also turns into an egg poacher which can poach and boil eggs in just four minutes.

(Image credit: Tefal)

A toaster first and foremost, the Tefal Toast N’ Bean has variable toasting settings which allows you to customise the browning of your bread. Its wide slots are also big enough to toast bread, muffins and bagels.

I initially thought the Tefal Toast N’ Bean was a pretty ridiculous appliance. But with busy mornings and late evenings in mind, the Tefal Toast N’ Bean can easily make beans or eggs on toaster in a matter of minutes only using one appliance. It might look a little strange, but I desperately need the Tefal Toast N’ Bean in my kitchen!

The Tefal Toast N’ Bean is available to buy for £54.99 at Amazon and Argos .