My favorite ice cream maker has had a huge price cut in Amazon's spring sale

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to kick off the season than with one of the best ice cream makers out there? No more trips to the store or the beach for your favorite frozen treats – you can make them all right at home.

If that sounds tempting, let me tell you about a deal I've just found. My favorite ice cream maker from Cuisinart is currently 32% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing it down to just under $68.

Now, when I say ice cream maker, I’m talking about sorbet and frozen yogurt as well. It’s a total game-changer, allowing you to whip up two litres of frozen desserts in just 25 minutes. All you need to do is freeze the bowl overnight, add your ingredients, and let the fully automatic machine work its magic.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker: was $99.95 now $67.95 at Amazon

Get summer-ready with this impressive ice cream maker deal. However, it'll only be here for a few more days, so grab it while you still can!

View Deal

You'll also receive a replacement lid, a double-insulated freezer bowl, a paddle, instructions, and even a recipe book. That's a pretty sweet deal – especially for the price!

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is only on for a few more days, so if it's grabbed your attention, make sure you hit the Buy Now button before it's too late.

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

