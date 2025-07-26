Le Creuset’s summer sale is LIVE – 7 cookware deals you should definitely treat yourself to
My favourite deals from the Le Creuset summer sale
The Le Creuset summer sale is LIVE – and these are my seven favourite deals from the event.
Le Creuset’s summer sale has been on for a while now, but it’s ending on 3rd August, so now is the perfect time to treat yourself to stylish, high quality cookware and kitchen essentials.
Right now in the summer sale, Le Creuset is offering up to 30% off cookware and 40% off stoneware, including casserole dishes, pans and skillets, kettles, dishes, mugs, and much more.
The eagle eyed of you will notice that there’s a colour theme in the sale, and that’s because Le Creuset has given its Pêche and White colours a generous 40% discount.
To help you shop the Le Creuset summer sale, I’ve rounded up the best seven deals from the sale that you’ll definitely want to treat yourself to. But you’ll need to be quick, as the sale ends on 3rd August.
Save £99 on the Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Casserole in the summer sale. Available in white, the Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Casserole has a 4.7-litre capacity which is large enough to fit a whole chicken or leg of lamb. It’s iconic for a reason, and it’s now 30% off.
Now £185, the shallow version of Le Creuset’s casserole pot is great for cooking vegetables, browning meat, stir fries and baking. It has extra large handles that make it easy to serve, carry and put in and out of the oven. This deal is available on the Pêche colourway.
The Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick 6-Piece Cookware Set has a £290 price cut in the summer sale. In this bundle deal are a casserole dish, two frying pans, saute pan, and two saucepans. Glass lids are included, and sizes vary from 16cm - 24cm.
Get the Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Skillet for just £109 in its latest sale. This versatile skillet pan can be used under the grill, in the oven, and on the hob. It has two types of handles for easy maneuvering and comes in Pêche.
Get 40% off the Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Heritage Square Dishes. The dishes come in 13cm and 20cm sizes, and while they can be put in the oven, the Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Heritage Square Dishes are perfect for serving during dinner parties and roast dinners.
Who knew a kettle could look so stylish?! The Le Creuset Kone Kettle is designed for a stovetop, and it whistles when it’s boiled! The handle is also foldable for easy filling and moving – and it’s now 40% off.
The Le Creuset Stoneware Butter Dish is now just £25 in the summer sale. It’s definitely the classiest butter dish I’ve ever seen, and it remains cool even in the hotter temperatures.
