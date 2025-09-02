Capsule’s mini dishwasher cleans dishes in 15 minutes – and it’s only 46cm tall!

As someone who hates doing the washing up, I think I’ve just found my new favourite appliance! The Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 is a mini dishwasher that cleans up to 35 times in just 15 minutes – and it’s only 46cm tall!

The average price of a full-sized dishwasher starts at around £500, and that’s not even taking into account the ongoing price of water consumption and dishwasher tablets. So, if you can’t stand washing dishes but don’t want to pay a huge price, the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 could be the solution.

As you can probably guess by the name, the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 is a mini dishwasher that’s designed for personal use. Perfect for dorm rooms or small flats, the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 doesn’t require any plumbing and is small enough to sit on your countertop.

How the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 works is with separate clean and waste water tanks. You simply fill up the clean water tank and the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 will start washing your dishes before draining into your sink or an additional waste water tank.

Rather than being built into the dishwasher, the tanks sit outside it to maximise the internal space. Measuring 46cm tall, 26cm wide and 50cm deep, the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 can fit up to 35 items at a time, including frying pans, oven trays and cutting boards.

The stainless steel interior of the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 allows for better heat retention – it can reach up to 75°C – and faster drying times. It has seven washing programmes to choose from, including heavy duty, eco wash and quick washes, and it can do a fast 15-minute cycle using just 2.6-litres of water.

To keep everything hygienic, the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 has a multi-stage filter that catches food waste. What’s even more impressive is that the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 has a built-in handle so you can take it with you on camping trips or off-grid adventures.

I wish I’d known about the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 when I was living in my first tiny flat. While it might be a little pricey for students, the Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0 could also be handy to have in a dorm room. Camper or caravan owners will surely enjoy it, too.