Brita’s new water filter purifies, removes bacteria and heats water at the same time

QUICK SUMMARY
BRITA has launched a new water filtration system, called the Cube. with its UV-C light system, it claims to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria from water and improves the taste of drinks by reducing chlorine and metals.
The BRITA Cube is available now for £249.
Water filtration company, BRITA has just launched the Cube, its new wellness system that offers filtered, bacteria-free water. The BRITA Cube has new integrated filtration technology that not only helps eliminate bacteria from the water, but reduces chlorine and metals to improve the taste of both hot and cold drinks.
BRITA is well known for its collection of water filtration systems but the new Cube might be its most convenient and stylish model yet – if you can imagine a water filter being attractive! Described as an ‘all-in-one wellness system’, the BRITA Cube is designed to enhance your at-home drinking experience by eliminating up to 99.99% of bacteria from your tap water.
While tap water is pretty safe to drink, you might still want to invest in a water filter to remove any odours and impurities. That’s where the BRITA Cube comes in, as it uses a UV-C light system and its integrated MAXTRA PRO filtration technology to reduce bacteria, chlorine and metals like lead and copper. By removing these impurities, the BRITA Cube can also improve the taste of your water.
Another clever feature of the BRITA Cube is its temperature settings. Specifically chosen for health and wellbeing benefits, including better digestion and increased hydration, the BRITA Cube has five temperature control settings to choose from, including ambient, 45, 65, 85, and 95 degrees.
The different temperature settings available can also help improve the taste of your drinks. For example, the highest temperature setting is recommended for hot drinks like tea, coffee and matcha as it better releases the flavours. Alongside filtering and taking a leaf out of the best kettles book, the BRITA Cube can also heat water to your preference.
The BRITA Cube is available to buy now for £249 at BRITA and select retailers like Amazon. It’s available in black or white, and comes with a 4-litre water tank that offers four different cup capacities, from 150ml to 450ml.
P.S. Be sure to check out our guide to the best water bottles and check how much water you should really be drinking in a day, according to an expert.
