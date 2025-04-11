Shark launches its smallest NeverChange Air Purifier yet – but it’s still just as powerful
Shark reinvents its NeverChange Air Purifier in a new compact size
QUICK SUMMARY
Shark has debuted the NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro, a smaller model within its air purifier change.
Despite being smaller and offering less reach, the new NeverChange5 Air Purifier still has an impressive filter life.
With allergen season on the way, Shark has just launched a new version of its NeverChange5 Air Purifier. The Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro HP072UK is the brand’s smallest air purifier yet, but it still comes with a powerful filtration system that can last for several years.
Last year, Shark launched its NeverChange5 Air Purifier, aptly named as it uses an advanced HEPA filtration system that doesn’t need replacing for up to five years. Aside from its powerful air filtration, this also means that you can save on filter replacements costs while keeping the air in your home healthier and hygienic – see our Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier review.
Since then, Shark has gone on to make a Max version and now, the brand is debuting the new Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro, its smallest model yet – but that doesn’t take away from its performance. This smaller version of the original NeverChange5 has similar looks and features, but the Compact Pro edition is better for smaller homes.
Compared to the standard and Max models, the Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro is much smaller – as is to be expected given the name. Where the standard size measures 38.5cm x 23.7cm x 26.6cm, while the Max is 57cm x 33.5 cm x 33.5cm, the Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro is 30cm x 23cm x 23cm. It also only weighs 2kg so it’s easier to move between rooms.
The Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro still has the robot Wall-E look, but due to its smaller size, it can sit on tables, desks and other surfaces to provide cleaner air. It has a smaller reach at just 23m2, making it ideal for bedrooms, nurseries and home offices – in comparison, the standard model reaches up to 60m2 and the Max is up to 130m2.
As allergen season is right around the corner, the Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro is a handy device to have to improve the air quality in your home. Its NeverChange5 Filtration system works to capture 99.97% of allergens like dust, pet dander and pollen, plus it has Anti-Odour Technology that captures and neutralises bad smells.
The Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro is available to buy now for £149.99 / $149.99 at Shark.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
Having always been passionate about writing, she's written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms.
