Become a baking pro with 40% off the KitchenAid Mixer for Amazon Prime Day

With the deals bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day upon us, there's never been a better time to get planning for Christmas – which, at least to me, means cakes and baking.

As the Great British Bake Off so aptly shows us, baking is about precision, planning, hard work, and flavours (and getting a Paul Hollywood handshake). What baking is not about is straining your arm mixing ingredients for hours.

And that's where this KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.3L deal comes in, offering the ability to mix up to 2.5 kg of cake mix or 80 cookies, ideal for family batches when the relatives come over.

Powered by a 275 W direct-drive motor with 10 variable speeds, it handles everything from slow dough kneading to fast whipping with ease.

The planetary mixing action ensures consistent results, hitting over 50 touch points in the bowl for thorough blending, while the tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients or swap attachments mid-mix.

You get a flat beater, dough hook, and balloon whisk in the box – all dishwasher-safe except for the whisk – and the mixer’s front attachment hub supports optional add-ons such as pasta rollers and meat grinders.

Built from durable die-cast metal, the Classic model feels reassuringly sturdy and carries a two-year warranty. It’s not as feature-rich as KitchenAid’s Artisan range – there’s no splash guard or pouring shield included – but for most home bakers, it offers the perfect balance of performance, durability, and timeless design.

So, sit back and relax this Christmas with a plethora of home-baked goods without getting an injury from all of the mixing.