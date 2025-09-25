3 appliances that will keep you warm for less this winter – and they're all currently reduced on Amazon

It’s no secret the temperatures have taken a dip lately, and many of us are already thinking about how to get through the colder months without racking up huge electricity bills.

We’ve shared tips before on how to keep costs down during winter, but one of the easiest tricks is investing in appliances that warm you up efficiently without wasting energy. That way, you won’t need to rely on central heating around the clock – which is usually the biggest household drain on money between October and February

With that in mind, I went digging and spotted a few smart options currently discounted on Amazon. Below, you’ll find three appliances that will help keep you cosy this winter, all with some decent savings if you grab them now.

Dreo Electric Heater: was £64.99 now £42 at Amazon Dreo's Electric Heater combines Hyperamics 1500W advanced PTC system with a new heat funnel design to deliver heat within seconds, and it looks pretty nice too!

Cosori Kettle: was £29.99 now £24.99 at Amazon A top-performing kettle will make you endless hot drinks or hot water bottles, so purchasing an efficient one is worth it. This kettle from Cosori is actually quite affordable, so a further discount makes it even cheaper.