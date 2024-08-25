Air up launches first bottle for children just in time for the new school year

QUICK SUMMARY After the success of its first water bottle, Air Up has launched its first bottle for children. The Mini Sipper bottle features an easy to use design and comes in three fun colours. The Mini Sipper is available to purchase on Air Up's website for £29.99 each, and it comes with three flavour pods. It's yet to reach the US market.

As summer holidays draw to a close, the thought of going back to class is becoming more and more prominent. This means you'll be busy organising the classroom essentials, ranging from the best backpacks to the best running trainers. However, with more awareness on the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day, ensuring your child has a reliable water bottle is just as significant.

After its first bottle went TikTok viral in 2019, Air Up has launched its first bottle for children. The Mini Sipper bottle features an easy to use cap and leak-proof design, meaning its easy for little ones to use when at school or out and about.

The child-friendly bottles are now available to purchase on Air Up's website and are priced at £29.99 each. Each bottle includes one Gummy Bear, Cola and Peach flavour pod, which last for up to five litres of water each. Whilst some Air Up bottles are available over the pond, the Minner Sipper is yet to reach the US market.

(Image credit: Air Up)

The Mini Sipper bottle comes in three vibrant colour options and is equipped with the brand's Scentaste technology. This transforms plain water into a tasty drinking experience through scent only, taking away any nasty additives or flavourings.

Whilst the bottle comes with three pods, it's easy to purchase more on the Air Up website. For example, the 5 Pod Flavour Fiesta Variety Pack comes with mango-passion fruit, ice tea peach, cassis, lime and cherry kola, and is priced at £11.99.

Buy the Air Up Mini Sipper bottle for £29.99