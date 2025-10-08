I test air fryers for a living – this Tefal Prime Day deal is the best I’ve seen so far
Air fryer deal drops the Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ to under £80!
Another day, another air fryer deal from the Prime Big Deal Days sale! I test air fryers for a living, and one of the best deals I’ve found from this year’s sale is on the Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ 2-in-1 Air Fryer.
Right now for Prime Day 2, the Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ 2-in-1 Air Fryer has dropped to under £80. It’s one of the best air fryers you can buy, and it also doubles as a grill so it could replace your oven if you’re trying to keep your kitchen costs down.
Originally priced at £149.99, the Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ 2-in-1 Air Fryer is now just £75.99, saving you £74 on this handy air fryer. Prime Big Deal Days is set to come to an end tomorrow so if you’re looking for a new air fryer, this is the deal I’d pick.
Get 49% off the Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ 2-in-1 Air Fryer in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. This single basket air fryer is easy to use and clean, and is Tefal’s first ever digital air fryer and grill made in stainless steel. It looks good, takes up minimal space and cooks expertly well.
Compared to other air fryers, the Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ 2-in-1 Air Fryer looks quite simple – but that’s not a bad thing! In fact, for people with a small kitchen or for those who are cooking solo meals, the Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ 2-in-1 Air Fryer has everything you could possibly need from an air fryer – and then some.
The Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ 2-in-1 Air Fryer acts as an air fryer and grill in one appliance. It uses Extra Crisp air fryer technology to circulate air around the inner chamber to give food a crispy texture while still retaining good flavour and moisture. It also does this while using minimal oil for healthier meals.
Aside from its dual cooking functions, the Tefal Easy Fry Precision+ 2-in-1 Air Fryer comes with eight automatic programmes to play with. The touchscreen is also easy to select and customise time, temperature and setting. It also comes with a handy grill attachment so you can grill food indoors.
