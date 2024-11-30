10 stocking fillers for him under £10 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you managed to complete all your Christmas shopping during yesterday’s sales, hats off to you. Despite spending the last week glued to Black Friday deals, I didn’t even get round to it, so you definitely deserve a big pat on the back if so.
If you’re still easing into the festive shopping spirit, stocking fillers are the perfect way to start. After curating my Black Friday advent calendar picks, it’s time to shift focus to those small-but-thoughtful gifts that make stocking stuffers so special.
Keep reading to discover 10 fantastic picks under £10 – ideal for the special men in your life!
This L'Oreal Men's gift set includes a shower gel, moisturiser and face wash from the Hydra Energetic Alive and Kicking range. With a 53% discount, it's a pretty good steal.
From flexitarians to families, this book is for anyone who wants to eat easy veg and plant-based meals using everyday ingredients and store cupboard staples.
If you've got a runner in your life, this 7-pack of GO Isotonic Energy Gels is a great choice. There's 60ml per serving and you get an assortment of flavours, all for the bargain price of just over a fiver.
If your loved one struggles with their sleep, this gift set is perfect for them. It contains five mini deep sleep pillow sprays for blissful sleep wherever you are..
This grooming gadget is designed for trimming eyebrows, nose and ear hairs from 0.5mm to achieve a precise and detailed look.
This anagram game will drive you bananas – quite literally! Educational, easy to play and lots of fun, Banagrams is an ideal stocking filler.
Control your appliances remotely by connecting them to a smart plug. This is a top choice from Tapo, and it doesn't require a hub to work which is even better!
It's always a good idea to have an SD card on hand, and this choice from Amazon Basics is great. Look at that price – it'd be rude not to.
This is a great, everyday travel mug that makes the perfect gift for anyone who's constantly on the go.
1kg of M&M's for less than £7? Need I say more.
Take a look at our best Christmas gifts 2024 guide before you go.
