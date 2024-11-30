10 stocking fillers for him under £10 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you managed to complete all your Christmas shopping during yesterday’s sales, hats off to you. Despite spending the last week glued to Black Friday deals, I didn’t even get round to it, so you definitely deserve a big pat on the back if so.

If you’re still easing into the festive shopping spirit, stocking fillers are the perfect way to start. After curating my Black Friday advent calendar picks, it’s time to shift focus to those small-but-thoughtful gifts that make stocking stuffers so special.

Keep reading to discover 10 fantastic picks under £10 – ideal for the special men in your life!

L'Oreal Men Expert Gift Set
L'Oreal Men Expert Gift Set: was £15.99 now £7.58 at Amazon

This L'Oreal Men's gift set includes a shower gel, moisturiser and face wash from the Hydra Energetic Alive and Kicking range. With a 53% discount, it's a pretty good steal.

The Green Roasting Tin Vegan and Vegetarian
The Green Roasting Tin Vegan and Vegetarian: was £20 now £8 at Amazon

From flexitarians to families, this book is for anyone who wants to eat easy veg and plant-based meals using everyday ingredients and store cupboard staples.

Science In Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels (7 pack)
Science In Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels (7 pack): was £14.99 now £5.13 at Amazon

If you've got a runner in your life, this 7-pack of GO Isotonic Energy Gels is a great choice. There's 60ml per serving and you get an assortment of flavours, all for the bargain price of just over a fiver.

This Works Sleep Club Gift Set
This Works Sleep Club Gift Set : was £13 now £7.60 at Amazon

If your loved one struggles with their sleep, this gift set is perfect for them. It contains five mini deep sleep pillow sprays for blissful sleep wherever you are..

Panasonic ER-GN30 Wet & Dry Electric Facial Hair Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer
Panasonic ER-GN30 Wet & Dry Electric Facial Hair Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer: was £14.99 now £9.99 at Amazon

This grooming gadget is designed for trimming eyebrows, nose and ear hairs from 0.5mm to achieve a precise and detailed look.

Bananagrams Game
Bananagrams Game: was £14.99 now £7.99 at Amazon

This anagram game will drive you bananas – quite literally! Educational, easy to play and lots of fun, Banagrams is an ideal stocking filler.

Tapo Smart Plug
Tapo Smart Plug : was £9.99 now £7.99 at Amazon

Control your appliances remotely by connecting them to a smart plug. This is a top choice from Tapo, and it doesn't require a hub to work which is even better!

Amazon Basics Micro SDXC Memory Card 128GB
Amazon Basics Micro SDXC Memory Card 128GB: was £10.49 now £8.91 at Amazon

It's always a good idea to have an SD card on hand, and this choice from Amazon Basics is great. Look at that price – it'd be rude not to.

Thermos ThermoCafé Soft Touch Travel Mug 420ml
Thermos ThermoCafé Soft Touch Travel Mug 420ml: was £11.99 now £8.11 at Amazon

This is a great, everyday travel mug that makes the perfect gift for anyone who's constantly on the go.

M&M's Milk Chocolate Sharing Bag
M&M's Milk Chocolate Sharing Bag: was £9.60 now £6.72 at Amazon

1kg of M&M's for less than £7? Need I say more.

Take a look at our best Christmas gifts 2024 guide before you go.

