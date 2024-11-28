Need a last minute advent calendar? I've found 10 that are all reduced in the Black Friday sales

If you're feeling like December has crept up out of nowhere, you're not the only one. November seems to have vanished in the blink of an eye, and now the festive season is barreling toward us faster than expected.

If you're scrambling to find a last-minute advent calendar, don't stress. Many popular ones have already sold out – I've already tried hunting down the M&S dinosaur calendar for my partner without any luck – but don’t let that discourage you. There are still plenty of fantastic options left, many of which are included in the Black Friday sales.

I’ve rounded up 10 amazing advent calendar deals, each with a pretty impressive price cut. Hopefully, you'll find one that catches your eye, and if you happen to spot the elusive M&S dinosaur one, please let me know!