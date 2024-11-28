Need a last minute advent calendar? I've found 10 that are all reduced in the Black Friday sales

If you're feeling like December has crept up out of nowhere, you're not the only one. November seems to have vanished in the blink of an eye, and now the festive season is barreling toward us faster than expected.
If you're scrambling to find a last-minute advent calendar, don't stress. Many popular ones have already sold out – I've already tried hunting down the M&S dinosaur calendar for my partner without any luck – but don’t let that discourage you. There are still plenty of fantastic options left, many of which are included in the Black Friday sales.
I’ve rounded up 10 amazing advent calendar deals, each with a pretty impressive price cut. Hopefully, you'll find one that catches your eye, and if you happen to spot the elusive M&S dinosaur one, please let me know!
The set comes with FIVE characters, including little Olly, little Paisley, Paisley’s mum, dad and younger sister, plus TWO baby pet characters. There’s also a snow cat figure and lots of accessories.
Behind each of the 24 doors, discover a new pair of vibrant socks to add some holiday cheer to your wardrobe. From classic red and green to bold, playful patterns, this advent calendar is the perfect way to build anticipation for the big day.
Beauty lover? OPI's 12-piece limited-edition Mini Holiday Advent Calendar is filled with bewitchingly beautiful nail colours inspired by Wicked the movie.
Hidden inside this beautiful box, you will discover a collection of No7 Pro Artist Makeup Cosmetics with a treat behind each window. This is probably one of the biggest savings we've seen as well.
Featuring 24 tea sachets, indulge in a nourishing cup of herbal bliss every day this festive season.
This National Geographic advent calendar contains beautiful, polished gemstones, including agate, green aventurine, hematite, sodalite, turquenite, tiger's eye, blue calcite and more!
Unlock a new skincare surprise each day in the Kiehl’s Limited Edition Advent Calendar. It features a load of customer favourite skincare formulas for the ultimate gift that keeps on giving.
This Yankee Advent Wreath includes scents such as Christmas Cookie, Christmas Eve, Cinnamon Stick, Silver Sage and Pine, Black Cherry, Amber and Sandalwood, Wild Orchid, Bayside Cedar. It also comes with a clear glass branded tea light holder.
The Red Bull Racing F1 Advent Calendar, exclusively available at Menkind, celebrates the achievements of Max Verstappen, the current Formula 1 champion.
This is a must-have for coffee lovers seeking a daily dose of exquisite flavours. Each day unveils a new single-estate specialty.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Samsung's 5-star style TV has fallen to a record-low price – it's my dream deal
The Frame doubles up as a piece of artwork when you aren't using it
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
Apple TV+ shocker – highly-anticipated big name sequel has been cancelled
Fan favourite won't be coming back after all
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
All-new Amazon Echo Show 21 and 15 already heavily discounted for Black Friday
Even though they've just launched, you can get big Amazon Echo Show deals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 garden tech gadgets you need to grab in the Black Friday sales
We've found the best deals on lawn mowers, pressure washers, leaf blowers and more...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Don't panic, but this best-selling Dyson is almost half price for Black Friday
There's a huge $220 saving...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nectar’s best memory foam mattress is $837 off in this Black Friday deal
Get up to 50% off mattresses and accessories in the Nectar Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This bean-to-cup coffee machine is brand new, but it's already had a $200 price cut for Black Friday
The De'Longhi La Specialista Opera was only released last month
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is $170 off in early Black Friday deal
Get 37% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
After a new coffee machine? This is the deal we recommend
By Lizzie Wilmot Published