Need a last minute advent calendar? I've found 10 that are all reduced in the Black Friday sales

You haven't got long left!

Black Friday advent calendars
If you're feeling like December has crept up out of nowhere, you're not the only one. November seems to have vanished in the blink of an eye, and now the festive season is barreling toward us faster than expected.

If you're scrambling to find a last-minute advent calendar, don't stress. Many popular ones have already sold out – I've already tried hunting down the M&S dinosaur calendar for my partner without any luck – but don’t let that discourage you. There are still plenty of fantastic options left, many of which are included in the Black Friday sales.

I’ve rounded up 10 amazing advent calendar deals, each with a pretty impressive price cut. Hopefully, you'll find one that catches your eye, and if you happen to spot the elusive M&S dinosaur one, please let me know!

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2024
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2024: was £19.99 now £15.99 at LEGO

The set comes with FIVE characters, including little Olly, little Paisley, Paisley’s mum, dad and younger sister, plus TWO baby pet characters. There’s also a snow cat figure and lots of accessories.

View Deal
Happy Socks 24-Pack Advent Calendar Gift Set
Happy Socks 24-Pack Advent Calendar Gift Set: was £242 now £169.40 at happysocks.com

Behind each of the 24 doors, discover a new pair of vibrant socks to add some holiday cheer to your wardrobe. From classic red and green to bold, playful patterns, this advent calendar is the perfect way to build anticipation for the big day.

View Deal
OPI x Wicked Mini Nail Lacquer 12 Day Advent Calendar
OPI x Wicked Mini Nail Lacquer 12 Day Advent Calendar: was £51.90 now £33.74 at opi.com

Beauty lover? OPI's 12-piece limited-edition Mini Holiday Advent Calendar is filled with bewitchingly beautiful nail colours inspired by Wicked the movie.

View Deal
No7 Pro Artist 12 Days of Beauty 12 Piece
No7 Pro Artist 12 Days of Beauty 12 Piece: was £148.48 now £38.25 at Boots.com

Hidden inside this beautiful box, you will discover a collection of No7 Pro Artist Makeup Cosmetics with a treat behind each window. This is probably one of the biggest savings we've seen as well.

View Deal
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2024
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2024: was £12.99 now £8.99 at Amazon

Featuring 24 tea sachets, indulge in a nourishing cup of herbal bliss every day this festive season.

View Deal
National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar 2024
National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar 2024: was £34.99 now £19.50 at Amazon

This National Geographic advent calendar contains beautiful, polished gemstones, including agate, green aventurine, hematite, sodalite, turquenite, tiger's eye, blue calcite and more!

View Deal
Kiehl's Open for Advent-ture Limited Edition Advent Calendar
Kiehl's Open for Advent-ture Limited Edition Advent Calendar: was £118 now £88.50 at Kiehls UK

Unlock a new skincare surprise each day in the Kiehl’s Limited Edition Advent Calendar. It features a load of customer favourite skincare formulas for the ultimate gift that keeps on giving.

View Deal
Yankee Candle 2024 Advent Wreath
Yankee Candle 2024 Advent Wreath: was £27.99 now £13.99 at shop.enesco.co.uk

This Yankee Advent Wreath includes scents such as Christmas Cookie, Christmas Eve, Cinnamon Stick, Silver Sage and Pine, Black Cherry, Amber and Sandalwood, Wild Orchid, Bayside Cedar. It also comes with a clear glass branded tea light holder.

View Deal
Red Bull Racing F1 Advent Calendar
Red Bull Racing F1 Advent Calendar: was £69 now £39 at Menkind

The Red Bull Racing F1 Advent Calendar, exclusively available at Menkind, celebrates the achievements of Max Verstappen, the current Formula 1 champion.

View Deal
The Brew Company Coffee Advent Calendar 2024
The Brew Company Coffee Advent Calendar 2024: was £59 now £38 at Menkind

This is a must-have for coffee lovers seeking a daily dose of exquisite flavours. Each day unveils a new single-estate specialty.

View Deal
