This iPhone 15 cable upgrade could be the biggest reason to switch

The iPhone 15 is expected to hit the market in the next few weeks. That's according to a slew of rumours about the launch date, and also tallies up with historic release schedules for the brand.

The new range is said to feature a wide range of upgrades over the current iPhone 14 series. That includes a snappy new 3nm processor for the Pro models, while the base models are said to take on the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro.

Recently, rumours have emerged about a potential upgrade to the cables which come with the new range. Apple's move to USB-C on these devices has been publicised for the best part of a year, with pressure from groups like the European Commission forcing their hand.

With that change, though, it appears Apple have taken the opportunity to upgrade their included cables. According to the leaked images seen online, the brand could include a colour matched cable, which is also braided. That's a big deal. For many users, the cable is a notorious point of failure on these devices.

While I've personally been okay, I know people who go through a cable per month. It's not too hard to see why. There's only so much protection a thin layer of plastic can offer. That's why the inclusion of a braided cable is such a big deal.

In fact, I'd go as far as to say it might be the most important upgrade on the new model. Sure, the flashy stuff – like a periscope zoom lens or a new 48MP camera – is important if you're into the tech. But having a charging cable which can stand up to the rigors of day-to-day life is crucial for everyone.

We've also heard suggestions that it might be longer than the current cable. According to one user on Twitter, the included cable will be 1.6m long – up from 1m on the current range.

It's not perfect, of course. Other leaks suggest that the speed of the included cable may be capped, with a Thunderbolt 4 cable available as an optional extra. That's annoying but I can see why they would make that decision. The extra boost of Thunderbolt speeds will be useful for some users, but it's not a necessity for everyone.

Of course, all of this is still seated in rumour for now. The iPhone 15 launch date is slated for the second week of September, which means we're only a couple of weeks from finding out for sure what will be included.