POLL: What sweet treat should Android O be named after?

Google I/O starts this evening, a developer conference where we'll be getting lots of juicy new information about its latest mobile OS, including, hopefully, a name for the next iteration.

You know the drill by now, every new update to Google's mobile OS comes named after a sweet treat.

Here's a run down of the past names:

Android 1.6 - Donut

Android 2.1 - Eclair

Android 2.2 - Froyo

Android 2.3 - Gingerbread

Android 3.0 - Honeycomb

Android 4.0 - Ice Cream Sandwich

Android 4.1 - Jelly Bean

Android 4.4 - KitKat

Android 5.0 - Lollipop

Android 6.0 - Marshmallow

So what do you think Android O should be?

Liked this?

Check out the features coming to Android O