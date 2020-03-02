Google Pixel 3a deal: just £23 per month with no upfront cost on EE

Google has built itself a strong reputation in recent years for producing some of the niftiest Android smartphones around, offering a 'pure' Android experience with no extra skins or add-ons, ensuring quick and painless updates. EE is offering the Google Pixel 3a, one of the best, for just £23 per month right now.

The Pixel 3a is everything that makes the Pixel lineup so good: a well-made handset with a cracking, perhaps class-leading, camera; a decent amount of storage; vibrant 5.6-inch display; and speedy software updates to the latest version of Android, which is currently version 10.

The camera is really the standout feature here, offering a quality and features that are comparable to high-end smartphones. The Night Sight feature, for example, offers amazing pictures in even the most low-light situations, ensuring you never miss that moment. Plus, there's a Portrait Mode that works very well.

Elsewhere, you get all day battery life, deep Google Assistant integration, the Google-made Titan security chip, and a guaranteed three years of updates. It's a great phone all round, is what we're trying to say.

Google Pixel 3a (64GB, Black/White) | EE contract | £23 per month | No upfront cost | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24 month plan | Available now

Don't be fooled by the fact the Pixel 3a is considered to be a 'budget' smartphone because it's a cracking little handset that can do everything the more expensive phones can do and then some. View Deal

So, if you're in the market for an upgrade and don't want to break the bank, you could do a lot worse than a brand new Pixel 3a on EE for £23 per month with no upfront costs.