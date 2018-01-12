Everything you need to make a high-tech games room

You've got your PlayStation 4, your Xbox One, your Nintendo Switch, your PC or whatever you're playing set up – so what are the best accessories to fill out the rest of your gaming room? You really are spoilt for choice when it comes to gaming accessories and furniture.

To help you navigate your way through the gear on offer, we're going to list some essential bits of equipment to pick up, if your budget allows. If you want to be beating your high scores or your online opponents on a regular basis, you deserve to have the right setup.

1. Gaming chair

Nitro Concepts C80

You can't get into a game properly if you aren't sitting comfortably, and considering how long you're going to be spending in your high-tech games room – an extended period of time, we're guessing – you want to be in a chair that suits you.

Comfortable padding is a must, as is strong support for your neck and back, with enough flexibility for you to keep up with the action in whatever posture feels best. The more adjustable elements of the chair, the better.

Pay close attention to the materials used too – and if possible try and check one out for yourself at a retail store, or read up on reviews that others have left. Options like the E-Win Europe Flash XL Series and the Nitro Concepts C80 are worth investigating.

2. Gaming monitor or projector

Panasonic TX-50EX750B

Having the right display in place is one of the most important aspects of your gaming room and you can go for a monitor, a TV, or even a projector, depending on what you're playing from and how much work you want to give your eyeballs.

Your choice ranges all the way from Nvidia's 65-inch Big Format Gaming Displays, coming later this year, to 4K projectors such as the Epson TW6600W. Of course if you're going to be doing TV watching as well as gaming in your kitted-out room, then the best 4K televisions come into play, like the Panasonic TX-50EX750B.

Look for screen size and resolution first and foremost, and check online reviews to see if the specs on paper actually match up with the viewing experience. For gaming, refresh rate is very important too.

3. Gaming speakers

Trust GXT 658 Tytan

Let's not neglect audio – you want to be able to hear your enemies sneaking up on you, or the screech of an enemy spacecraft zooming by overhead, and chances are your big television set or monitor just doesn't have the necessary audio chops built into it.

If you're not going to go for a headset (see below), then a well-chosen soundbar or even a surround sound system with several satellite speakers could be what you're looking for. You don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money, and your investment will pay off.

Look for raw output power, multiple integrated speakers, and support for superior standards like Dolby Atmos during your shopping. From the Q Acoustics M3 to the Trust GXT 658 Tytan system, you've got plenty of choice.

4. Gaming headset

Turtle Beach Elite 800

Instead of (or as well as) speakers you can go for a gaming headset for that really immersive experience – nothing puts you in the game quite as well as a decent headset.

A comfortable fit, quality materials, and audio input and output you can rely on are the order of the day. Remember you're going to be spending a long time with these headphones on, so the likes of the Arctis 7 or the Turtle Beach Elite 800 are worth splashing the cash on.

Upgrading to a headset that provides surround sound can make a big difference to your gaming experience, while noise cancellation capabilities and battery life are worth investigating for each set too.

5. Gaming laptop

Alienware 13 R3

If you don't already have a video games console in place then a gaming laptop might be the way to go – otherwise your games room is going to be missing one key component.

Gaming laptops are traditionally bulky and difficult to lug around because of all those high-end components they've got packed in, but as hardware components get thinner, lighter, and more efficient, this is starting to change.

Your budget will go a long way to dictating which laptop you go for, but start off your search with the gaming laptop experts like Asus, Razer and Alienware. And don't forget to leave plenty of room for your laptop to breathe.

6. Gaming mouse and keyboard

Logitech G180

If you're serious about your gaming then you need a serious mouse and keyboard combination (or gamepad, if you're on a console). As far as a mouse goes, in recent weeks we've found ourselves impressed by the SteelSeries Rival 600, which offers a second sensor to control lift-off distance, and some brand new tech from Razer to remove cords and batteries altogether.

The choice is equally wide when it comes to gaming keyboards – look for aesthetics and key mechanisms that suit your tastes, as well as hardware and software tweaks that can make the all-important milliseconds of difference. The Logitech G180 and the Corsair Strafe are two we'd recommend, but draw up your own shortlist.

If you're on a console then there are always custom gamepads you can check out, with superior looks and extra features for your gaming den.

7. Gaming lights

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit

For the final touch, give some consideration to the lighting effects around your gaming den – coincidentally, Razer and Philips announced a partnership at CES 2018 that can sync your Razer Chroma gear with Philips Hue lighting, so flickering lights in a game will result in flickering lights in your room, and so on.

That's one option, but even the Philips Hue series on its own is worth a look for getting your gaming room atmosphere just right – you've got a host of different bulb types, colours, and setups to choose from.

You might think you want to game by the glow of your screen alone, but we'd advise getting at least some lighting in there. You can even try modding your PC case.