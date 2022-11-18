Black Friday: the best smart home deals with 35% off or more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Some of the best Black Friday deals in 2022 are bound to be on smart home tech, every year sites across the web cut their prices on everything from smart speakers to video doorbells.

Whether you’re looking to boost your home’s security, automate your lights or just keep an eye on things while you’re away, now is the time to bag a bargain on the best smart speakers, the best smart bulbs, the best mesh Wi-Fi systems, the best video doorbells and the best security cameras.

You can make savings on some of the biggest names in the game including Philips, Google, Ring and Amazon, but there are just so many deals out there it could get a little overwhelming. That’s where I come in.

I’ve been keeping my eyes peeled for the very best of the bunch, and here are my top picks for smart home deals with 35% off or more right now. Be quick though because these discounts won’t last forever.

Smart speaker deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 release): £54.99 £26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's not often that you see completely new products drop in price, and especially not by as much as 51%. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was released earlier in 2022 and is their smallest smart speaker making it perfect for bedrooms and offices.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): £49 £20 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save 59% on the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) - the smallest and cheapest speaker with the Google Assistant, you can use it to play music, get the answers to your questions and control your smart home.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): £89.99 £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get 50% off the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Currys. This Google Assistant-powered smart display can control your smart home tech, track your sleep and it doubles up as a digital photo frame when you're not using it.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a smart display then this Amazon Echo Show 8 deal is too good to miss with 42% off today. The 8-inch HD touchscreen with the Alexa voice assistant will let you follow recipes, control your smart home and it'll display photos when you aren't using it.

Smart light deals

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart LED Spotlight: £94.99 £59.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A 2-pack of Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart LED Spotlights would usually cost you almost £100 but this deal means you can save almost 37% on them. There are two ways to control them: via Bluetooth or to make use of all their smarts using a Hue Bridge.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart LED Bulb, B22: £94.99 £54.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £35 on these Philips Hue B22 bulbs, a pair of coloured smart bulbs that will work with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. To make the most out of them, you'll need the Hue bridge but they can be controlled through Bluetooth as well.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Tapo Smart LED Light Strip: £29.99 £15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You've never been able to buy the TP-Link Tapo Smart LED Light Strip this cheap - the price has been cut in half. Unlike Philips Hue lights, you won't need a hub but you'll still be able to control them using your Alexa or Google Assistant.

Mesh Wi-Fi system deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon eero Pro 6 2-pack: £389 £213 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Got dodgy Wi-Fi spots at home? Or want to extend your network's capabilities? The Amazon eero Pro 6 2-pack has never been cheaper than it is right now with a 45% discount on its original price. Simple to set up and use, it's a quick fix and it can act as a smart home hub too.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco S7 AC1900 Whole Mesh Wi-Fi System: £129.99 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can have up to 150 connected devices on this TP-Link Deco S7 AC1900 Whole Mesh Wi-Fi System. This pack of 2 nodes has never been cheaper than it is right now at Amazon.

Video doorbell deals

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Chime: £118 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Chime bundle is 40% cheaper than usual right now. You'll be able to see who's at the door using your phone and you'll hear it ring through the house too.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Camera: £179.99 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Camera is 56% cheaper than usual today, that's the cheapest it has ever been. You get 1080p resolution, 2-way audio and a siren built in.

Smart security camera deals

(opens in new tab) Arlo Pro3 2-camera kit: £519.99 £219.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Arlo Pro3 2-camera kit deal could save you a whopping 60% on its original price. You'll be able to keep an eye on the outside of your home using this security system. It has 2K resolution, coloured night vision and a motion-activated spotlight.