The best walking socks 2019: for happy, blister-free adventuring

While we all might fancy ourselves as leather-soled mountain men, the reality is that our feet are quite delicate things, and as such need a little special treatment when we’re doing something more strenuous than our average stroll to the corner shop. That’s where walking socks come in handy and – what luck! – we’ve rounded up the best walking socks from across the shops for you right here.

Come on, unknot that indignant frown, because while you might think you’re happy to trot around the foothills of the Dolomites in a pair of M&S trainer socks, you’ll almost certainly live to regret it.

How to choose a pair of walking socks

Our best socks for walking are ones with more breathability than the average pair, warmth where it’s needed, and durability to see off pressure from close-fitting walking boots, and that all comes down to material.

Wool features in most of the socks we’ve picked, and with good reason. Merino wool in particular is known for its warmth and softness, meaning it’s comfortable – never itchy – next to the skin, and suitable for use in chilly weather.

Merino walking socks also have the distinction of being naturally antibacterial and breathable to help stave off stinky toes. Some socks, like those from Smartwool and Bridgedale, are a combination of wool and synthetic that makes the most of both materials, with nylon polyamide typically being the showing from the synthetic side for its superior breathability, lightness and ability to keep its shape.

With the length, we think, being fairly self-explanatory – chillier day? Cover those calves. Warmer day? Set them free – the last thing we have to talk about is the cushioning.

If you’re doing more high-impact hikes, you’ll want more of the stuff to keep away blisters and sore soles, but if you want your socks to work hard in multiple sports, or even in regular shoes, light cushioning is where it’s add, as it doesn’t add much more bulk to the sock.

The 6 best (pairs of) walking socks

1. Smartwool: Hiking Light Crew Sock Light, dry, non-rubbing: these are our best walking socks all-round Specifications Best for: Light hikes Material: Smartwool/merino wool Height: Mid-calf Reasons to buy + Stays put + No-rub flat-knit seam Reasons to avoid - Some experienced bad batches Today's Best Deals $17.95 View at REI.com 325 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Is there any sensation more hideous than feeling your sock slip down inside your boot? Well, perhaps, but when you’re enjoying an otherwise pleasant hike there’s nothing worse, which is why these hiking socks feature an arch brace to hold your socks fast and keep your stride firm. Add in comfort from strategically placed light cushioning to keep blisters at bay, a flat-knit toe seam that promises no rubbing, and a Smartwool construction that marries wicking synthetics with warm and strong wool, and you have our best walking sock.

2. Smartwool PHD Medium Outdoorcrew Durable, breathable and immensely wearable Specifications Best for: Ventilation Material: Smartwool Height: Mid-calf Reasons to buy + Warm but breathable + Last forever Reasons to avoid - Not L and R specific Today's Best Deals $24.95 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Nothing takes the shine off a spectacular sun-drenched trail like sweaty feet. These socks feature mesh ventilation zones at the points you’re most likely to get a bit sweaty and evaporate moisture away from the foot for a dry and comfortable feel. Meanwhile, the hilarious-sounding ‘Indestructawool’ technology translates as a durable construction so you won’t have to buy a new pair every five minutes, and elastic panels ensure everything stays in place and stretches when it should. Dry, comfortable and strong, these tick all the boxes.

3. Bridgedale Woolfusion Summit Knee Sock Knee-high walking socks for serious strolls in seriously chilly weather Specifications Best for: Cold days Material: New wool, nylon polyamide, Endurofil Height: Knee Reasons to buy + Great balance of warmth and wicking + Thick cushioning Reasons to avoid - Too heavy for warm weather Today's Best Deals $16.99 View at Amazon 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Another clever combo of natural and synthetic fibres, these Woolfusion socks really offer the best of both worlds. Enduro new wool brings warmth and durability to the table, a little lycra adds stretch, and a good portion of nylon polyamide ensures the all-important moisture-wicking is there – basically, it balances insulation and evaporation, which is exactly the kind of engineering you want on your side out on the trail. There’s also dense cushioning to absorb shock on rougher tracks (and for particularly aggressive walkers), making these a solid choice for more demanding walks, especially in cooler weather.

4. Sealskinz: Mid Weight Mid Length Sock Mid-weight, mid-length, but 100% waterproof Specifications Best for: Waterproof Material: Merino wool, synthetic Height: Mid-calf Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Comfortably padded and lined Reasons to avoid - Not very flexible Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Much as we’d like it, not every walk is going to be scheduled just in time to catch blazing sunshine, so if you live somewhere particularly drizzly, or just aren’t afraid of a little inclement weather, a waterproof walking sock should be your go-to. These Sealskinz socks with poodle padding (disclaimer: no animals were harmed in the making of these bizarre-sounding garments) combine a merino wool pile liner for warmth and softness with what reviewers confirm is a totally waterproof construction. That these particular socks are the longer incarnation of a hiker favourite helps to protect against watery onslaught from above, too.

5. Icebreaker Multisport Cushion Mini Light Lightweight walking socks suited to all sorts of sports Specifications Best for: Versatility Material: Merino wool, nylon Height: Ankle/crew Reasons to buy + Light cushioning + Arch and achilles support Reasons to avoid - Some found them a little small Today's Best Deals $10.26 View at Amazon 27 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These crew-height walking socks are our best pick for versatility, as they’re quite happy to be used for other sports too. They’re the perfect length to be boot friendly but not bring on heat rash from over-warm calves on summer walks, and include a breathable mesh panel over the instep, one of the most common culprits for getting sweaty feet started. The fine merino wool and nylon in the body makes for a soft and surprisingly comfortable combination, and the light cushioning and support under-arch and around the achilles tendon makes these adept in higher-impact activities.

6. Bridgedale Mens Endurance Trail Sock On those balmy summer days, you want a sock to fit the bill: this is that sock Specifications Best for: Hot weather Material: New wool, nylon polyamide, Endurofil Height: Mid-calf Reasons to buy + Extremely light + Just the right amount of padding Reasons to avoid - A bit nylon-y compared to some in the range Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

They might not look it at first glance, but these calf-height walking socks are immensely warm-weather-friendly – in fact that’s exactly what they’re designed for. Like our earlier Bridgedale picks, these are Woolfusion socks, designed to be ultra-lightweight and breathable to see off damp and overheated feet before they happen. Reviewers also found there was enough padding to keep then comfortable mile after mile, but not so much as to add to the overall heft of the sock, meaning they can still fit in normal shoes. Result.