5 essential items every hiker should have in their backpack, according to a Mountain Rescuer
Whether you’re embarking on a quick hike or a long trek, these essentials can be invaluable
I’ll never forget that feeling of anxiety when my younger sister and I got lost up Pen Y Fan two years ago, a spontaneous Sunday trip that went terribly wrong. Looking back, it doesn’t surprise me; we were (embarrassingly) underprepared without any basics and hadn’t even consulted a map beforehand.
Ironically, the following year I met Carys Rees, part of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in Wales, while on a press trip. She’s rescued dozens of lost hikers around the Breacon Beacons and up Pen Y Fan – looks like I’m not the only one who’s taken a wrong turn up there.
“In mountain rescue, we always encourage people to be ‘Adventure Smart’ before heading into the hills,” Carys tells me. “That means asking yourself three deceptively simple but genuinely life-saving questions: Am I confident I have the knowledge and skills for the day? Do I know what the weather will be like? And, finally, do I have the right gear?”
Below, she shares five life-saving items that every hiker should carry in their hiking backpack, whether you’re planning to hit the trails for an hour or embarking on a long trek. Oh, and she also says that Kendal Mint Cake is not a substitute for a map…
1. Navigation
It may seem obvious, but my own experience proves it’s not. “OS Maps is a game-changer – just remember to download your route before losing signal halfway up a hill and arguing with a sheep,” says Carys. She also recommends carrying a paper map and compass – if you know how to use them – or a GPS device. Carys uses the Garmin InReach, a satellite communicator that lets her message, track her location, and trigger an SOS without phone signal. Many smartwatches, like Garmin's Fenix series or Amazfit T-Rex 3, also offer offline navigation.
2. SOS kit
“Hope for the best, but prep for the worst,” that’s Carys’ motto. “A good first aid kit is essential – and should include a whistle to signal for help, and a bothy bag or emergency shelter in case you’re stuck out longer than expected. It might not be luxury accommodation, but it’ll keep you alive.”
3. Extra clothing
Even if you wake up and the sun is shining, Carys says that layers are your best friend. “Think ‘mountain onion’. I always carry spare warm layers, waterproof trousers, and a hardshell waterproof jacket because “just a quick walk” can turn into “accidentally summiting in sideways hail” very quickly.”
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
4. Snacks and hydration
Even if you’ve treated yourself to a big pre-hike breaky, ensuring you have enough hiking snacks and water is a must – it’s hungry and thirsty work, and nothing will dampen your mood more if you find you’re out of either. “Pack high-energy treats, some proper food, and plenty of water,” says Carys. “Bonus points for fancy trail mix, but honestly, I’m a flapjack kind of person.”
5. Tech
Making sure your phone, GPS device, and head torch have enough battery for your trip is key, “I will therefore always carry a battery pack,” says Carys. You’ll be surprised how quickly your phone battery can drain, particularly if you’re constantly trying to get snaps of your surroundings, or if the weather is particularly cold. Take a look at our top power banks.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Your next MacBook Pro could be a game-changer for three good reasons
Apple will reportedly upgrade next year's MacBook Pro in three major ways
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Your Oura Ring just got a free upgrade – and it might be the smartest one yet
The brand says Advisor is a “cornerstone” of its next-generation features
By Matt Kollat Published
-
No stupid questions: how often should I clean my hiking boots?
Want to extend the life of your hiking boots? This is how often you should be cleaning them
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
When is the best time of year to go on a hike?
Not sure when’s best to hit the trails? This is what an outdoor expert recommends
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I tested these high-tech Merrell hikers and was taken aback by their biggest strength
The SpeedArc Surge Boa combines speed, comfort, and adjustability but has some issues with figuring out its target audience
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
How to clean your hiking backpack for your next outdoor adventure
It's time to give your backpack some well-deserved TLC
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
3 essential strength exercises every hiker should be doing, according to an outdoor expert
Boost your performance on the trails and reduce the likelihood of injuries
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
AceBeam H35 review: a five-bulb barrel headtorch with a belter of a beam
An idiot-proof headlamp for hiking, camping and working in the dark
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
AceBeam P20 review: A skinny flashlight that packs a mighty punch
Feel the force and slice the night with this light sabre, which has a range of over a kilometre
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Knee pain when hiking? Try these four helpful hacks from a strength coach
There’s no need to hang up your hiking boots just yet
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published