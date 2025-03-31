5 essential items every hiker should have in their backpack, according to a Mountain Rescuer

I’ll never forget that feeling of anxiety when my younger sister and I got lost up Pen Y Fan two years ago, a spontaneous Sunday trip that went terribly wrong. Looking back, it doesn’t surprise me; we were (embarrassingly) underprepared without any basics and hadn’t even consulted a map beforehand.

Ironically, the following year I met Carys Rees, part of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in Wales, while on a press trip. She’s rescued dozens of lost hikers around the Breacon Beacons and up Pen Y Fan – looks like I’m not the only one who’s taken a wrong turn up there.

“In mountain rescue, we always encourage people to be ‘Adventure Smart’ before heading into the hills,” Carys tells me. “That means asking yourself three deceptively simple but genuinely life-saving questions: Am I confident I have the knowledge and skills for the day? Do I know what the weather will be like? And, finally, do I have the right gear?”

Below, she shares five life-saving items that every hiker should carry in their hiking backpack, whether you’re planning to hit the trails for an hour or embarking on a long trek. Oh, and she also says that Kendal Mint Cake is not a substitute for a map…

1. Navigation

(Image credit: Getty)

It may seem obvious, but my own experience proves it’s not. “OS Maps is a game-changer – just remember to download your route before losing signal halfway up a hill and arguing with a sheep,” says Carys. She also recommends carrying a paper map and compass – if you know how to use them – or a GPS device. Carys uses the Garmin InReach, a satellite communicator that lets her message, track her location, and trigger an SOS without phone signal. Many smartwatches, like Garmin's Fenix series or Amazfit T-Rex 3, also offer offline navigation.

2. SOS kit

“Hope for the best, but prep for the worst,” that’s Carys’ motto. “A good first aid kit is essential – and should include a whistle to signal for help, and a bothy bag or emergency shelter in case you’re stuck out longer than expected. It might not be luxury accommodation, but it’ll keep you alive.”

3. Extra clothing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you wake up and the sun is shining, Carys says that layers are your best friend. “Think ‘mountain onion’. I always carry spare warm layers, waterproof trousers, and a hardshell waterproof jacket because “just a quick walk” can turn into “accidentally summiting in sideways hail” very quickly.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Snacks and hydration

Even if you’ve treated yourself to a big pre-hike breaky, ensuring you have enough hiking snacks and water is a must – it’s hungry and thirsty work, and nothing will dampen your mood more if you find you’re out of either. “Pack high-energy treats, some proper food, and plenty of water,” says Carys. “Bonus points for fancy trail mix, but honestly, I’m a flapjack kind of person.”

5. Tech

(Image credit: Getty Images)