Best Super Bowl TV deals 2020: the best 4K TVs and 8K TVs for the big game

With the Super Bowl 2020 date of February 2nd fast approaching, now is the perfect time to get yourself a Super Bowl TV upgrade, with a bigger, sharper screen helping you catch all the action.

We've found you the best Super Bowl TV deals out there right now, and we've been focusing on the big screens: 65 inches and up, all with hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars off.

If you want to see more of the top-rated TVs of all kinds (with today's best prices), you can see our best TVs guide. But that obviously tends towards the more expensive end, because the best TVs have the most advanced tech in.

Here, we're looking at the full budget range for our best Super Bowl TVs, starting from 65-inch TVs for under $500, and leading up to… well, here's the truly unbeatable pick if you want the most spectacular Super Bowl ever:

The ultimate Super Bowl setup deal: Samsung 82-inch 8K TV plus Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB console | Save $3,471 | Now $6,997.99 at Walmart

Get yourself a GIANT 82-inch TV, with 8K resolution to make the most of all those inches, plus an Xbox One X for some Madden action even after the game is over. This is the ultimate entertainment setup for image quality: Samsung most advanced QLED tech and direct backlighting for class-leading HDR and colors, plus the most powerful games console on the planet. Oh, it'll cost you… but so will any TV of this size, and going 8K means you still get an astoundingly crisp image… and you save thousands!View Deal

But we'll assume most people aren't dropping $7k today – so here are the best Super Bowl TVs with great discounts right now. We're starting from 65 inches and going up in size, and with the cheapest first at each size.

You'll find both 4K TVs and 8K TVs here. If you're able to get the game in 4K, then an 8K TV is a great option – it will have all the latest tech to make things look amazing, and will upscale from 4K amazingly well.

But if you'll be getting the game in HD, you're better of sticking with a 4K TV, because it won't upscale that well all the way to 8K. But that's no problem, because there are some seriously great 4K TVs here.

Oh, and don't forget to get one of the best soundbars too

The best Super Bowl TV deals, in size order

Samsung 65-inch 4K UN65NU6900 TV | Save $320 | Now $477.99 at Walmart

This TV doesn't pack in Samsung's flashiest tech, but it's unbeatable bang for your buck – it's so much TV for the money! It still packs in full 4K resolution and HDR support, so if what you want is a big screen from a reliable name for a bargain, here you go.View Deal

Sony 65-inch 4K X950G TV | Save $400 | Now $1,399 at Best Buy

You can get Sony's most advanced detail and motion processing – plus backlighting technology that rivals the Samsung 8K screen below for providing incredible HDR realism – in a really well-priced package here. This is advanced as 4K LCD TV tech gets, until you get into the really high-end stuff – and with this big a discount, it's a seriously good buy to get you through Super Bowl Sunday and the years beyond.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K 65C9PUA OLED TV | Save $500 | Now $2,099 at Best Buy

LCD screens (as all the others here are) are often preferred to OLED for sports, because they can refresh faster for motion, and are often brighter, and so more visible in daylight. But OLED TVs still offer unparalleled contrast for the money, making for amazingly realistic pictures. LG's processing handles sport really well, so this 4K 65-inch screen will make the Super Bowl look excellent, and then it'll do incredible work for HDR movies and TV the rest of the year.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 8K UN65Q900 QLED TV | Save $1,502 | Now $3,497.99 at Walmart

Samsung's 8K TV range was always surprisingly affordable for a brand-new tech, and now there are big discounts. This set uses QLED tech for amazing colors and an advanced backlight for incredible contrast and realism, plus AI-based image processing for upscaling to 8K and motion smoothing to make the game as realistic as possible.View Deal

Vizio 70-inch 4K V705-G3 TV | Save $100 | Now $658 at Walmart

Vizio's TVs punch well above their price bracket, and that goes double when there's money off. This is a really generous amount of screen, but still includes full 4K and HDR support, including Dolby Vision for movies.View Deal

TCL 75-inch 4K 75S425 TV | Save $200 | Now $699 at Best Buy

Go big or go home… or, better yet, go big at home. A 75-inch TV is the perfect way to get right into every play and feel every tackle – and at this size, you'll really make the most of the 4K resolution. And what a deal! You get full 4K resolution and HDR support, and with Roku built in, it's easy to watch anything you want online. You won't find this much TV for this low a price elsewhere…View Deal

LG 75-inch 4K 75UM6970PUB TV | Save $153 | Now $946.99 at Walmart

If you want to fill a massive 4K TV with LG's clever image processing and its years of panel-making know-how, this is perfect. There's also HDR support, and loads of smart TV features for the other days of the year. Taking home a TV of this size with this kind of image quality for under $1k is rare – this is a great deal.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K QN75Q60R TV | Save $503 | Now $1,497.99 at Walmart

If you want a big screen but you're also a stickler for image quality, this QLED set from Samsung is ideal. You'll get amazing bright HDR images and rich colors, which will bring the game to life as much as it will movies and prestige TV. Fast refresh times and advanced processing make motion look ultra smooth, so you can actually see what's going on in great detail during plays.View Deal