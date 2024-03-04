9 best Mother’s Day fragrances 2024: gift ideas to spoil your mum

Nothing says ‘I love you mum’ better than a bottle of perfume. While it might seem a little cliché, there’s a reason why fragrance sales skyrocket before Mother's Day, as it’s the perfect gift to indulge your mum and to show her how much you know and love her.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best nine perfumes to give your mum this Mother’s Day. There are a few classic scents that have stood the test of time, as well as some newer releases to try out. From Chanel and Armani to Estee Lauder and Jo Malone, there’s something for every type of mum in this Mother’s Day perfume guide.
For more gift inspiration, take a look at our guide to the best women’s perfumes and for those on a budget, check out these Mother’s Day gifts under £100.
Best Mother’s Day perfumes
It might not be the newest fragrance from Chanel but Coco Mademoiselle is always a firm favourite, and a sophisticated scent that your mum is sure to love. Feminine and fresh, Coco Mademoiselle is part of the amber scent family, and has vibrant notes of orange, patchouli, jasmine, rose and vetiver. The bottle also looks beautiful to display, so it’s the perfect gift for this Mother’s Day.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle is available to buy at Boots for £60.35.
Launched back in 1985, there’s a reason that Dior’s J’Adore is still popular today. It’s a classic fragrance that’s intensely floral, with notes of fruity and exotic flowers, including ylang-ylang, jasmine, tuberose and damascus rose. It’s another bottle which is stunning to have on display, too.
Dior J’Adore is available to buy at Boots for £82.
Warm, ambery and floral, the new Tom Ford fragrance is a brilliant combination of roses and coffee… hence the name, Café Rose! It’s full of Rose Bulgaria, ylang-ylang, patchouli, cardamom, sandalwood and coriander, and a simple spray goes a long way.
Tom Ford Cafe Rose is available to buy at John Lewis for £90.10.
Another rosey scent, the Armani Si Intense has notes of rose damascena, bourbon vanilla and blackcurrant nectar. Floral and fresh, the fragrance also has darker notes of black tea for smoke and herbiness, making it a layered perfume that works for all occasions.
Armani Si Intense is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £97.
Dubbed ‘the fragrance of a thousand flowers’, Estee Lauder Beautiful is the perfect scent if your mum is a fan of florals. The perfume has a blend of florals, citrus and woody tones, with notes of lily, orange flower, mandarin, jasmine, marigold and sandalwood.
Estee Lauder Beautiful is available to buy at Boots for £46.75.
Inspired by nature, Lancôme Idôle is a fusion of florals and vanilla, making it perfect for the upcoming spring season. With notes of rose and orchid, Lancôme Idôle is another floral and amber fragrance that’s sure to be a firm favourite this Mother’s Day.
Lancôme Idôle is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £87.
The latest addition to Gucci’s #FloralFantasy collection is the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia. With a pretty purple bottle and bouquet design, the fragrance has notes of magnolia, dewberries, patchouli and musk. If your mum is already a fan of Gucci Flora, this new scent can add to her collection.
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £76.
A well known fragrance from Marc Jacobs, Dot has a playful round bottle with a ladybird and flower stopper. Inside the bottle are notes of red berries, honeysuckle, dragonfruit, jasmine, orange blossom and coconut water, which is fresh, light and feminine.
Marc Jacobs Dot is available to buy at Boots for £37.
Perfect for Mother’s Day and springtime, Jo Malone’s English Pear & Freesia is a mixture of fruit, flowers and musk. The bottle is timeless and sophisticated, and if you feel like really spoiling your mum this year, you can also find gift sets including the perfume, hand lotion and candles.
Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia is available to buy at Jo Malone for £118.