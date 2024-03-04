9 best Mother’s Day fragrances 2024: gift ideas to spoil your mum

Nothing says ‘I love you mum’ better than a bottle of perfume. While it might seem a little cliché, there’s a reason why fragrance sales skyrocket before Mother's Day, as it’s the perfect gift to indulge your mum and to show her how much you know and love her.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best nine perfumes to give your mum this Mother’s Day. There are a few classic scents that have stood the test of time, as well as some newer releases to try out. From Chanel and Armani to Estee Lauder and Jo Malone, there’s something for every type of mum in this Mother’s Day perfume guide.

