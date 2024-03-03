Mother's Day gifts under £100: skincare tech, hair stylers, smart lights and more

If you didn't know already, Mother's Day is taking place in the UK on Sunday 10th March. It's the perfect occasion to show your mum or maternal figure how much you love and appreciate them, and what better way to do than with a swanky piece of tech?

If you're struggling with finding a Mother's Day gift this year, we've got your back. It doesn't mean you should avoid the best Mother's Day bouquets, but sometimes it's nice to go for something a little different. With this in mind, we've put together a selection of tech gifts, ranging from skincare tech to smart lighting. What's more is that each of these gifts is priced under £100, meaning you won't have to break the bank to buy something nice. Although, you probably shouldn't tell your mum that.

Keep reading to find a perfect Mother's Day gift, or check out these 7 ways to chill out and unwind on the day.

Skincare tech

Hair Stylers

Progloss Volume & Wave Ceramic Hot Brush Visit Site This hot styling brush is designed with a perfect endings release system and featuring retractable cool bristles. Let your mum create stunning curls and waves with the Revamp Progloss Volume & Wave Hot Ceramic Brush. It's also currently on sale! Shark SmoothStyle Hot Brush & Smoothing Comb Visit Site The Shark SmoothStyle combines a hair-drying brush with a straightening tool. It's Wet Hair Mode dries and volumises hair in just one step, and Dry Hair Mode smoothens, refreshes and shapes with a Heated Smoothing Comb for a healthy-looking, voluminous finish. Revlon One-step Blow-dry Multi Styler Visit Site If your mum already owns the Revlon One-Step Volumiser, why not upgrade it to the One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler? It features three interchangeable attachments and can deliver a variety of hair styles, from curly locks to salon bouncy blow-dries . BaByliss Straight and Curl Brilliance Hair Straightener Check Amazon These BaByliss straighteners are a game changer if your mum rocks a different style everyday. The extra-long plates and advanced ceramics make them ideal for all hair types, including thicker hair, and can create a number of looks. Remington Proluxe Hair Dryer Check Amazon Give your mum the gift of a salon-worthy blow dry with the PROluxe Hairdryer, with its smoothest results yet. The professional AC motor and OPTIheat technology work together to dry faster, and lock any style in place. It also comes with three different attachments. BaByliss Air Style 1000 Check Amazon The BaByliss Air Style 1000 is a powerful 1000W hot air styler which includes four styling attachments to dry, smooth, shape and curl. It also has a smoothing ionic system which releases frizz-controlling ions for a high-shine finish. A great choice!

Wellness

Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 $99 at Amazon The Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 is a brilliant device that will help your mum achieve a more restful night's sleep. The best wake up lights are designed to mimic the rising of the sun, so it gradually brightens your room as you wake up. This one also has a fade out feature to help users drift off to sleep more peacefully. SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush Visit Site Alongside all the impressive cleaning features, such as the UV cleaning case, sonic vibration and two different cleaning modes, the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush is a highly attractive model that brings a level of ease and convenience to looking after your teeth. It's also quiet, powerful, and the battery lasts over 40 days, making it one of the best electric toothbrushes out there. Loop Switch earplugs Visit Site With the power to shift between Engage, Experience, and Quiet modes depending on your environment, the Loop Switch earplugs take noise control to a whole new level. Available in four colours, they're stylish as well as comfortable, providing a convenient solution to transitioning between social, active, and focus-orientated states. Read our full review to see if they could be a good Mother's Day gift. LOLA Muscle Massage Gun Visit Site For all the fitness mums out there, the Lola Muscle Massage Gun is a great gift option. It targets and breaks down muscle knots, prevents post-workout soreness and can even warm up muscles before exercise. It's ultra-lightweight and easy to hold, and there's four speed settings to choose from. There are also four attachment heads, perfect for targeting different areas of the body. Groov-e Serenity Sleep Aid Sound Machine Check Amazon If your mum struggles with her sleep, then a sound machine is a great gift to buy. This one from Groov-e features six different soothing sounds and can be doubled up as a night light, making it a perfect addition to anyone's bedside table. Read our full review to find out more. Reflex Active Series 22 Smart Watch Visit Site The Reflex Active Series 22 Smart Watch combines fashion and functionality, offering mums a stylish accessory with cutting-edge features. Let her explore the perfect blend of connectivity and wellness, including hydration, fitness, steps, calories and heart rate tracking.

Smart lights