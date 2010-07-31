Best feature phones

Top camera phones and music phones to buy now

By

From Nokia to Sony Ericsson, find the ideal phone to house your music or a take photos with our pick of the best feature phones

1. Samsung I8910 HD

£450, uk.samsungmobile.com
Love: Superb stills and HD video for a phone. It's an excellent PMP too
Hate: It's a rather bulky animal, and uses that decidedly ropey Symbian S60 OS

MORE: Samsung I8910 HD review

2. Nokia N86
£305, www.nokia.co.uk
Love: Crisp, detailed photos. Speedy start-up. Acres of storage
Hate: Double-LED rather than the preferred Xenon flash

MORE: Nokia N86 review

3. Nokia 5800

£197, www.nokia.co.uk
Love: An excellent touchcreen. Comes With Music means near-infinite tunes at no extra cost
Hate: Bundled with an 8GB card only

MORE: Nokia 5800 review

4. Sony Ericsson Vivaz

£350, www.sonyericsson.co.uk
Love: Eight-meg camera and 720p video at 24FPS, plus 8GB storage
Hate: Sluggish Symbian interface

MORE: Sony Ericsson Vivaz review

5. Sony Ericsson Aino

£349, www.sonyericsson.co.uk
Love: Excellent audio and video playback. PS3 integration
Hate: Lousy, pointless touchscreen

MORE:Sony Ericssson Aino hands-on pictures

More about Sony Ericsson Vivaz

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.