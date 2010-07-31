From Nokia to Sony Ericsson, find the ideal phone to house your music or a take photos with our pick of the best feature phones

1. Samsung I8910 HD

£450, uk.samsungmobile.com

Love: Superb stills and HD video for a phone. It's an excellent PMP too

Hate: It's a rather bulky animal, and uses that decidedly ropey Symbian S60 OS

MORE: Samsung I8910 HD review

2. Nokia N86

£305, www.nokia.co.uk

Love: Crisp, detailed photos. Speedy start-up. Acres of storage

Hate: Double-LED rather than the preferred Xenon flash

MORE: Nokia N86 review

3. Nokia 5800

£197, www.nokia.co.uk

Love: An excellent touchcreen. Comes With Music means near-infinite tunes at no extra cost

Hate: Bundled with an 8GB card only

MORE: Nokia 5800 review

4. Sony Ericsson Vivaz

£350, www.sonyericsson.co.uk

Love: Eight-meg camera and 720p video at 24FPS, plus 8GB storage

Hate: Sluggish Symbian interface

MORE: Sony Ericsson Vivaz review

5. Sony Ericsson Aino



£349, www.sonyericsson.co.uk

Love: Excellent audio and video playback. PS3 integration

Hate: Lousy, pointless touchscreen

MORE:Sony Ericssson Aino hands-on pictures