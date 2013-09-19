Best iOS 7 apps: new apps for your iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c

Previous Next 9/10

Pocket

Pocket, our go-to read it later service, has received a slight, but really useful update in the wake of the iOS7 release. Your added articles are now synced and downloaded to your iPhone and iPad even when the app isn't open, so no need to start it up to stay full up-to-date. It was always a pain that Apple never allowed this feature before, so it's great to see it finally available. Aside from these modifications, Pocket has a new, flat icon and a mild UI refresh.

Free | Download Pocket