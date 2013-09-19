Best iOS 7 apps: new apps for your iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c

By Max Parker
Clear
Clear featured in our 'Best Mac Apps' list a few months ago, so it's no surprise seeing it popping up here again. Now fully supporting the iPad, Clear has been built from the ground-up to fit perfectly with iOS7 and its unique gesture based interface makes it the simplest to-do app out there. There's support for iCloud syncing, a load of themes to choose from and you can now easily move tasks between lists.
Price: £1.99 | Download Clear
Evernote
This super-useful life organisation app has seen a massive upgrade with the release of iOS 7, with the whole UI being re-jigged with blurs and pastel colours. It matches the iOS 7 aesthetic perfectly, ditching a few of the dodgy design choices from the previous version of the app. Along with the new look – it's much more user-friendly, you can easily jump to different notebooks and everything feels a lot nippier.
Free | Download Evernote
PocketCasts
Apple does offer their own app for listening to Podcasts, though we've always found it a little bit buggy and temperamental. Your best bet is too download this beautifully designed Podcast catcher, which now fully supports the iPad and has been completely redesigned to follow the iOS7 design guidelines. It's not all about the design though; latest episodes of your favourite shows will now download in the background, even when the app isn't open, so you'll always have something new to listen too.
Price: £2.49 | Download PocketCasts
Reeder 2
Rather than simply updating their old app, the team behind Reeder has come out with a completely new version, boasting an updated interface and support for both the iPhone and iPad. Basically an RSS reader, Reeder lets you add in a load of feeds from various news outlets to ensure you're always up-to-date.
Price: £2.99 | Download Reeder 2
iOS7 is the first major design refresh we've seen since the inception of the iPhone all those years ago. In the process of updating that dated visual style, many apps now look a tad forlorn with their old looks. Facebook, however was quick out the blocks to update their UI – making everything much more flat and straight.
Free | Download Facebook
Calendars 5
Another app which takes design cues from Apple's vision for iOS7, Calendars 5 is full of thin fonts, varying colours and a thoroughly simple UI. The app can link in with both your iCal and Google calendars and all your appointments will be sucked in. One particularly nifty feature is the Natural Language Input, which lets you simply type in what you plan on doing and when, and it'll add it as an event.
Price: £2.99 | Download Calendars 5
Camera+
iOS7 added a lot of useful features to the native camera app, yet it still doesn't offer everything you can get with Camera+, which has just been given a fresh coat of paint to match Apple's latest operating system. AirDrop, a nifty feature for sharing your snaps with other iOS7 users is now supported and you can wirelessly prints your shots through AirPrint.
Price: £1.49 | Download Camera+
Infinity Blade III
While not strictly an iOS7 app, Infinity Blade III was released on the same day as the new operating system and it seems a great game if you're looking at showing off the new update. The same swiping combat is still in-tact, though there are now a lot more environments to explore. It looks rather pretty as well.
Price: £4.99 | Download Infinity Blade III
Pocket, our go-to read it later service, has received a slight, but really useful update in the wake of the iOS7 release. Your added articles are now synced and downloaded to your iPhone and iPad even when the app isn't open, so no need to start it up to stay full up-to-date. It was always a pain that Apple never allowed this feature before, so it's great to see it finally available. Aside from these modifications, Pocket has a new, flat icon and a mild UI refresh.
Free | Download Pocket
Shazam
Shazam is great if you often have trouble identifying a song playing in the background, and now it has a fresh new coat of iOS7 paint. All the icons have been updated, fonts are improved and it just feels a lot lighter and fresher.
Free | Download Shazam