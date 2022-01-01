2022 trends to shop in the New Year sales (for men and women)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … to be thinking about Spring. Yes, we know that sounds counter-intuitive, when you’re eating Quality Street for breakfast and are even still working your way through a turkey, but the January sales are the ideal time to think about what you want in your wardrobe next year.

Avoid the temptation to snap up current ‘it’ items and check out our top picks that will stand you in good stead for the next season, or SS22, as the fashion pack say. We’ve got something for everyone, from executives to party animals and a whole lot of practical options that are easy to add into your wardrobe to accompany your trusty staples. What they all have in common is a sense of optimism for spring and we’re optimistic you can save big by planning ahead.

Best sales on right now

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

1. Cardigans

The trendiest way of staying warm this spring

If you’re getting tired of your festive fair isle or lairy Christmas jumper there’s good news. Cardigans are taking over next season. They have been a hit over this winter for women, mainly styled with straight-cut trousers and done up with one button only, over a body or even bare skin and are set to rule over all other woolly items this coming season too. This makes them a great buy in the sale for women. And it looks like cardis are going to be big news for men too, having been spotted on the runway at Acne Studios, Jil Sander and Erdem. We recommend snapping up a pastel cardigan or a jazzy number in the sale if you’re feeling brave, or a neutral cardi if you want to be more quietly ahead of the fashion pack this Spring. Amiri’s paisley cardigan treads a fine line between being neutral and super trendy.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

2. sleeveless sweaters

A versatile item to keep you warm

They’ve been seen on all the right people snapped by street style bloggers and the sleeveless sweater is growing in popularity. Up until now it’s been the preserve of men and women with a preppy style, as well as those who have embraced 90s and psychedelic fashion by wearing knitted vests in an array of bright colours and patterns.

This season, the preppy and 90s styles will no doubt prevail, making bargains easy to come by and useful for the coming months, but the sleeveless sweater is also becoming more refined for men, with Prada, Dior Men and Erdem showcasing some fine knitted and patterned versions in their shows.

Sure, the sleeveless sweater may not be for everyone, but neutral versions are surprisingly easy to wear with jeans or trousers and are a joy for layering. Check out this preppy style by Maison Margiela. While Spring seems a long way off, the time of feeling the cold outdoors and boiling in shops and homes will be here before we know it, and anyone who has invested in a good sleeveless sweater in the January sales will be smug (and just the right temperature!)

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

3. Varsity jackets

A trendy jacket for when the weather gets warmer

Sure, you might not want to venture out in the snow in a varsity jacket, but as soon as the weather gets a little warmer – or you’re sick of your down coat – you’ll want this season’s must-have jacket.

This style is great for fans of preppy fashion, with vintage-looking Ivy League jackets and those in muted colours pairing well with wardrobe stables. Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moschino led the way but we love this cashmere jacket by Kitson. While designer versions will no doubt stand the test of time, as Varsity jackets, or preppy-style bomber jackets always come back into fashion every few years, we’re sure to see copies hitting the high street and even some in the sales.

For those who like to scream school spirit, there are Varsity jackets in bold colours and loud prints. If you’re an extravert intent on adding a little prep and a lot of lairy to your wardrobe, look no further than Dolce & Gabbana.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

4. Anything psychedelic

Far out fashion for the brave

Gen Z-ers love the 90s, noughties and all things psychedelic. And now this trend has gone high end, with the likes of JW Anderson, Loewe and Stella McCartney all embracing all things neon and psychedelic. McCartney has even bought out another Beatles-inspired collection to coincide with the release of the Get Back documentary on Netflix.

Psychedelic tops and even trousers are surprisingly easy to wear with basics already in your wardrobe and we bet they really will brighten up your day. Sportwear is an even easier way to embrace the trend, after all, who doesn’t love a fun t-shirt or leggings for a wintery run? Loewe’s tie-dyed hoodie dips its toes in the trend while remaining more Ibiza cool than totally far out.

The only question is whether it’s a good idea to invest big-time in the trend. As with all really distinctive trends, this one may not stick around for too long, but the high street is full of psychedelic prints – think Zara especially – and there’s no better time to add a fun new piece to liven up your wardrobe than during the sales.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

5. Bermuda shorts

Stock up now for summer

We all know the money-saving wisdom of buying a winter coat out of season, but what about stocking up on summer staples in the January sales? When it comes to shorts, Bermudas are set to be the shape of spring and summer. Seen on the coolest and most understated influencers last summer, they are due to be even bigger this year, which is great news, because they are a super versatile and flattering shape.

Sure, it’s not as exciting buying clothes that you have to wait to wear, but if you want to save big and get ahead when it comes to spring summer 2022, Bermuda shorts are a great place to start.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

6. Partywear

Giving you a chance to shine

As the world inches towards a ‘new normal’ (albeit with a few setbacks) fashion-lovers are itching to get dressed out to go ‘out-out’ and there’s never been a better time to buy party clothes to lift your spirits…. even if you do have to wear them around the house for a bit.

The longing to hit a club and optimism surrounding being able to frequent favourite bars and restaurants with friends has transferred to collections, which are even more sparkly and exuberant this coming season.

For inspiration for men, look no further than Dolce & Gabbana lamé and bright satin threads, Celine’s sequins (yes, really) or check out Dior for party pyjamas. As ever, women are spoilt for choice for partywear but simple satin shift dresses, wide-leg trousers and skirts will remain versatile with heels for the evening or paired with a roll neck and chunky boost for a more wintery, casual look. There are so many rick colours to choose from, but we love warm peach and golden tones, as seen at Galvan.

Whether you want to invest in shiny new designer outfits or pick up some bargains on the high street, there will be plenty of sequins, shiny satins and faux patent leather numbers that will wow… when we finally have the chance!

Liked this? Shop the best sales now! What are you waiting for?!