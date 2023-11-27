11 watches under £100 you should buy in the Cyber Monday sales

Cyber Monday is finally here, and with it comes a wealth of great deals across markets. We've been hard at work collating the best bits across a range of markets, to ensure you have access to the very best bargains on offer.

For you watch lovers, I've been hard at work sniffing out the best deals at different price points. Whether you've got an untapped budget and just want the best watch deals or fancy a gorgeous timepiece for under £500, I've got you covered.

Casio Tiffany Watch – £31.50

Invicta Pro Diver – £63.50

Timex Weekender – £37.70

Here, I've found the best possible bargains for the tightest of budgets. If you're on the hunt for a watch under £100, read on to find out.

Casio 'Tiffany Blue' Watch: was £44.89 , now £31.50 at Jura Watches

Ahh, the watch that broke the internet! This affordable wonder was selling for insane inflated sums a few months ago, but now you can buy one for just £31.50 at Jura Watches!

Invicta Pro Diver: was £135 , now £63.50 at Amazon

Save over £70 on the Invicta Pro Diver at Amazon. Something of a controversial pick, this watch offers style and substance, with a reliable Seiko movement, and 200m of water resistance. The ultimate budget dive watch.

Timex Weekender: was £56.79 , now £37.70 at Amazon

Save 34% on the iconic Timex Weekender at Amazon. This is the ultimate in simple watchmaking, with an indiglo dial and a field watch dial layout, it's perfect for almost anyone.

Rotary Cambridge: was £114.99 , now £89.99 at Argos

Save £25 on this stunningly classy Rotary dress watch at Argos. This is the perfect pick for someone who needs a watch for the office, but doesn't want to spend a small fortune.

Casio F-91W: was £14.99 , now £10.99 at Argos

Save 25% on this neat custom colour Casio F-91W at Argos. This model is iconic for all the right reasons, while this specific version adds a splash of cool colour. Plus, it's £11 – I've spent more on a pint!

Swatch Blue Rebel: was £66 , now £62 at Watchshop

Now this is a sexy looking Swatch! Featuring a day-date complication, this is the perfect everyday accompaniment for casual wear. Use the code EXTRA30 and snag it for just £43.40, too!

Braun Quartz Watch: was £150 , now £74 at Amazon

Snag this Braun Quartz Watch at less than half price right now at Amazon. This Bauhaus-inspired design is effortlessly minimal and stylish, complete with a comfortable Milanese bracelet.

Timex Weekender Snoopy: was £60 , now £51 at Watchshop

Save 15% on this cool Timex Weekender at Watchshop. Complete with a Snoopy decal on the dial, this is a neat edition of the classic watch. Plus, with the EXTRA30 code, you can snag it for just £35.70!

Swatch Purple Rings: was £78 , now £74 at Watchshop

My top pick from a host of Swatch models on sale at Watchshop, this purple and yellow model is stylish and fun. See into the movement and enjoy the Simpsons-esque design. Use code EXTRA30 to snag it for £51.80, too!

Timex Expedition Scout: was £70 , now £43.40 at Amazon

Save over £25 on the Timex Expedition Scout at Amazon. Top features include an easy-to-read field watch dial with indiglo lume. Complete with a black leather strap, this is a perfect first watch.