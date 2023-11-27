7 watches under £500 you should buy in the Cyber Monday sales

Cyber Monday is finally here, and packed with a host of absolutely incredible deals for you to enjoy. We've been hard at work looking at the best bargains across a whole range of product categories, to help you separate the good and the bad.

For you watch lovers, I've been scouring the internet to find the best deals across different price points. Be sure to check out our overall watch deals guide, as well as the best watch deals under £100 for some real bargains. But for those of you with a smidge more spending money, here I've located the top deals under £500. 

Tissot PRX 35mm:  was £335

Tissot PRX 35mm: was £335, now £234.50 at Jura Watches
Save over £100 on this gorgeous mint green 35mm Tissot PRX. This is one of the most popular watches in recent years and it really isn't hard to see why. Snagging one for a chunk under £300 is madness, too.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Alpinist:  was £610

Seiko Prospex Alpinist: was £610, now £320 at Goldsmiths
Save £290 on the iconic Seiko Alpinist at Goldsmiths. There's a reason why this watch is so popular, fusing field watch DNA with hardcore specs – 200m water resistance, anyone? – this is a top pick for around £300.

View Deal
Seiko Speedtimer Black Series:  was £640

Seiko Speedtimer Black Series: was £640, now £490 at Goldsmiths
Save £150 on this stunning Seiko chronograph at Goldsmiths. This limited edition watch features a svelte 39mm case, and is solar powered, making it easy to keep things ticking over.

View Deal
Tissot Chemin des Tourelles:  was £750

Tissot Chemin des Tourelles: was £750, now £492 at Beaverbrooks
Save over £250 on the Tissot Chemin des Tourelles at Beaverbrooks. This elegant watch is a perfect everyday wear, straddling the line between dressy and casual. Plus, with a Powermatic 80 movement inside, it's ready to handle anything.

View Deal
Seiko 5 Sports Camo:  was £310

Seiko 5 Sports Camo: was £310, now £149 at Goldsmiths
Save £161 on this iconic Seiko 5 Sports model at Goldsmiths. Complete with a Camo dial, this legendary timepiece is set to stand out wherever you wear it. Plus, at just £149, it makes for a great addition to any collection.

View Deal
Tissot Seastar 1000:  was £410

Tissot Seastar 1000: was £410, now £328.01 at Jura Watches
Save over £80 on the fantastic Tissot Seastar 1000 at Jura Watches. This watch has 300m of water resistance and comes in a svelte 36mm case size, making it perfect for all wrist sizes.

View Deal
Casio G-Shock GW-M5610-1ER:  was £99.99

Casio G-Shock GW-M5610-1ER: was £99.99, now £79.99 at Argos
Save £20 on one of my favourite watches right now at Argos. They say that every watch collection should have a G-Shock. Well, if you want a G-Shock this is the one to buy. One of the most complete timepieces on the market.

View Deal
