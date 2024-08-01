Sky TV and NOW customers get useful boost after House of the Dragon season finale

Quick Summary With the House of the Dragon season two finale set to air this week, Sky TV and NOW customers are getting a neat boost. Users will get access to every single episode, allowing them to binge the show to their hearts' content.

Since the advent of streaming services turned the world of TV on its head, we've been blessed with a spate of absolutely fabulous TV shows. Nowadays, users can binge through whole seasons in a matter of hours, giving rise to shows which can act more like a movie, with longer story arcs which wouldn't survive a normal show length.

One of the most popular franchises to come from this method is Game of Thrones. Spanning a total of eight seasons, the series has since given birth to a prequel series – House of the Dragon.

That's in its second season right now, with the gripping season finale set to air on the 4th of August 2024. And now, fans of the show are getting a welcome boost, courtesy of the good folks at Sky TV and NOW.

They're adding every single episode to the service, enabling users to re-watch the entire saga to keep every detail fresh in their minds. Perhaps you're content with just going over season two one more time, or maybe you're set to replay the entire thing.

Whatever you choose to do, you'll need to have either a Sky Entertainment or a NOW Entertainment subscription to access it. From there, on the 5th of August, the entire show will be available.

Where can I stream House of the Dragon in the USA?

For our dragon-loving friends across the pond, there is another method for accessing the show. Everything Stateside is shown on HBO's Max, giving users a one-stop shop for all of their favourite fantasy content.

We haven't had any confirmation of a similar offering from that service, however. The first season can currently be found there, though, with season two episodes being shown live on the HBO channel.

We'd certainly hope to see a similar offering for those residing in the USA.