After House of the Dragon ends, you won't have long to wait for more Game of Thrones

Quick Summary HBO has revealed that new Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is currently filming in Belfast. It is "coming soon", the studio and broadcaster claims.

House of the Dragon has only just returned but there's news on another prequel series to Game of Thrones already.

Sky and HBO are currently showing the first episode of House of Dragon season 2, which is also available via the streaming services Now in the UK and Max in the US. However, it'll be joined "soon" by a second prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Currently being filmed in Northern Ireland, the new series is based on the Dunk & Egg novellas by GoT author George R.R. Martin. Set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 72 years after House of the Dragon, it follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they navigate lands still ruled by the Targaryen dynasty.

Six episodes are planned and are being written by Martin himself, along with Ira Parker who also worked on House of the Dragon.

Fans of The Gentlemen on Netflix will also be thrilled to learn that Daniel Ings, who is perhaps best known for THAT chicken dance, will be in the series too – as Ser Lyonel Barotheon.

Funny enough, this isn't the first time Martin's Dunk & Egg stories have been used as inspiration for a live-action piece. The sketch comedy YouTube channel, Nepotism TV, made a six-and-a-half minute short in 2017 that sort-of combines two HBO shows together – GoT and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, the real HBO adaptation is "coming soon", according to the official Game of Thrones X account.

Set a century before #GameOfThrones, the new @HBO Original drama series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is now in production. Coming soon to @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/CS7tX7iND2June 18, 2024

In addition, HBO's owner, Warner Bros, recently announced that a third season of House of the Dragon has been greenlit. And we still have most of season 2 to arrive, with episodes released each Sunday in the US, Monday in the UK.

You can watch them on your TV or any number of streaming devices, which are available for all manner of different budgets.