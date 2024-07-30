Sky TV users just got a fantastic free upgrade with new channels

Quick Summary Sky TV fans rejoice – the brand is adding six new channels to the service. These are coming to Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers, with something for everyone.

While the onset of streaming services may have diluted it somewhat, there is still something special about the wealth of channels Sky TV has to offer. Perhaps best summed up by Ricky Tomlinson in The Royle Family – "200 channels?! Wahey!" – the service offers a wide variety of content with something for everyone.

In recent years, the arrival of Sky Glass and Sky Stream have seen the brand make moves towards the more modern streaming arena. But don't think that has done away with their original USP of volume.

Today, the brand has added six new channels for users of Sky Glass or Stream – and it's completely free! Utilising the strength of the Sky back-catalogue, the six new channels will be home to a range of previously aired and much loved shows.

Sports lovers will rejoice here, with half of the six new channels dedicated to previously seen footage. Sky Sports Classics will bring popular shows like Premier League Legends to your screens, while Sky Sports Stories will focus more on documentary work.

That's rounded out with the Sky Sports Vault, which offers archive sporting activity. That includes a catalogue of darts, football and boxing content – perfect for every fan.

Of course, if you're looking for something outside of those parameters, there's something for you too. The other half of the update brings three channels which specialise on a specific are of TV, with Pick Paranormal, Emergency 24/7 and Sky Artist of the Year channels.

As you might have already guessed, Pick Paranormal is dedicated to the scariest supernatural shows the brand has to offer. If it moves when it shouldn't, you'll find it here.

Emergency 24/7 is dedicated to the dramatic lives of emergency workers shown on screen. You'll find shows like Highway Cops, Air Ambulance ER and more on show.

Sky Artist of the Year is a new channel dedicated to artists and their work. You'll find updates from Sky's Portrait and Landscape Artist of the Year content here.

Oh, and don't panic if you're a Sky Q customer – these channels will be added into the fray later this year.