Netflix's new Squid Game 2 trailer raises questions – and I'm already sold

There's basically no debating the fact that Squid Game was one of the all-time TV sensations when it dropped in late 2021, capturing the imaginations of countless viewers and rocketing Netflix into pole position as the best streaming service. I say countless, but in reality Netflix doubtless has a crazy dossier of all the records the show broke.
It's been a long old wait for its second season, since then, with endless teasers and hints getting dropped. The show's coming on Boxing Day this year, 26 December, and promises to step up with even more carnage than the last time out, as its first proper full-scale trailer recently showed.
It makes it immediately clear that while we'll be getting a continuation of the story from where it left off last time out (albeit with a time skip), we'll also be returning to some very familiar sights and games. Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) is clearly going to be dragged back into captivity as Player 456, with a fresh batch of newcomers to play with or against.
At least one major game will be the same, too – we get a good look at the horrifying "Red Light, Green Light" doll, which is going to be the first big filter of contestants. It shows how Gi-Hun will do his best to convince the newcomers that he's seen this all before, and that while he can guide them a little, they'd better all vote to end the games as soon as possible.
It's also immediately clear that Squid Game's social satire isn't going anywhere. Gi-Hun is clearly going to have a great deal of trouble convincing people that they should quit the game, and a new slogan of "One more game" gets chanted by the crowd at one stage.
So, we're going to be looking at two divided tribes of competitors, colour-coded red and blue, who just can't see eye to eye on anything, despite the need to come together. Sound familiar? Even before the recent election result in the US, that would have been pretty on the nose.
In its aftermath, expect plenty of reaction from all over the world pointing out similarities to recent events. There's clearly plenty more to look forward to in the episodes to come, though, with more returning characters and, of course, the ongoing question of whether the games' organisers will ever get their comeuppance.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The trailer also leaves plenty of questions – who's brought the games back in the first place? How many games will we see this time? Who are the new competitors? Will Gi-Hun make it through a second time? Hopefullly all will be revealed near the end of the year.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
Keira Knightley as you've never seen her before in new Netflix thriller series
Black Doves looks like rip-roaring stuff
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's new crime drama could be your new favourite show
Get Millie Black might be quite dark
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
My favourite Apple TV+ show just got a huge sneak peek before S2
Silo's S2 opening moments look fantastic
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's massive new show has hidden features that are a must-watch
Fan of The Penguin? Find out way more here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Top new sci-fi hits streaming with echoes of Sunshine
Slingshot might be under your radar
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
You won't believe the Rotten Tomatoes score of Prime Video gaming show
Like A Dragon: Yakuza has struggled
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's new sci-fi comedy is one superhero fans shouldn't miss – irrespective of reviews
The Franchise is shaping up hilariously
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
'Magic Mike at Christmas'? Yes please! New Netflix movie looks amazing
The Merry Gentlemen will scratch a particular itch
By Max Freeman-Mills Published