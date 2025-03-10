Netflix just added a truly unmissable 92%-rated thriller
Sicario is one of my favourite films
When it comes to the big blockbuster directors of our age, there are a few names that spring to most people's minds right now – and Denis Villeneuve's definitely on the list. He's gone from strength to strength in recent years, showing that massive sci-fi movies can not only look strange without alienating audiences, but also portray complicated and winding stories in ways that really resonate.
I'd say that the film to really break Villeneuve out into the mainstream was back in 2015, though, a decade ago – the quite brilliant Sicario, which showcased his ability to craft a set-piece expertly, and track the emotional journey of a protagonist through some tough times. Good news, people – Netflix just added the movie in the US.
Sicario is a chilling crime and military drama, which follows Emily Blunt's lead character as she goes from commanding SWAT teams to becoming embroiled in the dangerous world of the US' southern border. She's roped into missions that blur the line between legal and illegal, including extraordinarily memorable incursions over the border into Mexico.
Benicio Del Toro also stars in a memorable supporting role as a menacing advisor who clearly has a past of his own, and Josh Brolin rounds out the cast brilliantly, although Blunt's performance is what anchors the whole thing. As the film progresses, some of its tensest scenes will genuinely have you falling off the edge of your seat if you're not careful – they're unbelievably high-octane.
The whole movie also looks absolutely stunning – it's a Roger Deakins special, with the veteran cinematographer putting in some of his very best work. He's clearly loved collaborating with Villeneuve, and they'll both be proud of the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score (if such things register for actual filmmakers), which stands at 92% – although I'd rate it even more highly.
I watch a lot of movies and I'd consider Sicario the definition of a modern classic – it gets better with age, and will continue to be a reference point for other movies in its genre for years to come. Now that you can watch it on Netflix if you're a subscriber, one of the best streaming services just got better.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
You need to know about these 5-star wired open-back headphones
Check out the Meze Audio 105 AER
By Simon Lucas Published
-
I tried Apple’s latest budget iPhone and it’s more than enough phone for most people
Forget the 16, the iPhone 16e is the model that most people will end up buying, and I can see why
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
This dark 2015 sci-fi movie took me by surprise – now it's on Netflix
High-Rise is a weird but excellent film
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime just added a surprising modern classic sci-fi series
Farscape is a great option for sci-fi fans
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Is any big actor NOT in this new Apple TV+ series?
The Studio is rammed with talent
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new show casts Kevin Bacon in a whole new light
The Bondsman looks silly in the best way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's newest movie is unlike anything it's ever made before
The Parenting turns horror on its head
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's most game-changing series is back, with a bang
Drive to Survive changed a whole sport
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
YouTube set for major upgrade to make it more like Netflix and Prime Video
A big redesign is reportedly coming with new features and more
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Prime Video's new movie could be a sexy, dangerous sequel for the ages
Another Simple Favor could break records
By Max Freeman-Mills Published