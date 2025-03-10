Netflix just added a truly unmissable 92%-rated thriller

When it comes to the big blockbuster directors of our age, there are a few names that spring to most people's minds right now – and Denis Villeneuve's definitely on the list. He's gone from strength to strength in recent years, showing that massive sci-fi movies can not only look strange without alienating audiences, but also portray complicated and winding stories in ways that really resonate.

I'd say that the film to really break Villeneuve out into the mainstream was back in 2015, though, a decade ago – the quite brilliant Sicario, which showcased his ability to craft a set-piece expertly, and track the emotional journey of a protagonist through some tough times. Good news, people – Netflix just added the movie in the US.

Sicario is a chilling crime and military drama, which follows Emily Blunt's lead character as she goes from commanding SWAT teams to becoming embroiled in the dangerous world of the US' southern border. She's roped into missions that blur the line between legal and illegal, including extraordinarily memorable incursions over the border into Mexico.

Benicio Del Toro also stars in a memorable supporting role as a menacing advisor who clearly has a past of his own, and Josh Brolin rounds out the cast brilliantly, although Blunt's performance is what anchors the whole thing. As the film progresses, some of its tensest scenes will genuinely have you falling off the edge of your seat if you're not careful – they're unbelievably high-octane.

The whole movie also looks absolutely stunning – it's a Roger Deakins special, with the veteran cinematographer putting in some of his very best work. He's clearly loved collaborating with Villeneuve, and they'll both be proud of the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score (if such things register for actual filmmakers), which stands at 92% – although I'd rate it even more highly.

I watch a lot of movies and I'd consider Sicario the definition of a modern classic – it gets better with age, and will continue to be a reference point for other movies in its genre for years to come. Now that you can watch it on Netflix if you're a subscriber, one of the best streaming services just got better.

