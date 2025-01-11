My favourite Amazon Prime Video show gets a rip-roaring S3 trailer

When I compile a list of all the series I've watched on Prime Video down the years, aside from the fact that it gets unmanageably long very quickly, one show always ends up atop my reckoning. I love Reacher, and I'm not afraid to say it.

I've read every single Jack Reacher thriller, which comes in at nearly 30 novels, so when Prime Video announced it was adapting the series with a new lead actor who actually looked the part, I was buzzing. Now the show's about to get its third season, after two strong outings, and we've finally got a full trailer to sink our teeth into.

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Surprising absolutely no one, it looks like great fun, too. Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is back on a new case this time out, as he once again finds himself roped into a complex situation after a little bit of citizen policing. This time around, he's recruited by the DEA to infiltrate an organisation they think might be up to no good.

Once he proves himself and gets into the aforementioned bad company, it's up to Reacher to bring it down from the inside. Standing in his way are an army of goons with a leader in the shape of Paulie, a genuine giant of a man played by body builder Olivier Richters. He's the first adversary Reacher's come up against in a long time who not only is bigger than him, but actually makes him look small.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Paulie's one of the most memorable villains in the whole Reacher series, so it'll be exciting to see how Prime Video brings him to life. The trailer shows at least a couple of big fights, but I'm more looking forward to the undercover segments where Reacher can't give himself away, like the gym sequence we get a look at.

All of this makes me hopeful that the third season of Reacher can continue the show's success, after a second season that I felt was a bit too safe, with too many recurring characters. The new season will debut on 20 February with a two-episode premier, before continuing with weekly episodes from that point on. Amazon will be optimistic that it can help cement its place atop the list of the best streaming services out there.