Lisa Kudrow returns to comedy in new Netflix series

If you were Netflix, looking to grab a big comedy star to anchor a new series that you're hoping to get people watching, I'm not sure there's any higher target than an alumnus from Friends. It's the biggest comedy series ever, by a fair few metrics, and its stars are just outrageously recognisable and well-loved.
So, it would seem Netflix ticked that box in a big way for its upcoming comedy series No Good Deed, which has Lisa Kudrow front and centre in a starring role. She'll play one half of a couple opposite Ray Romano as they look to sell their home in somewhat mysterious circumstances.
The trailer makes it clear that these two have something to hide when it comes to their motivation to sell a dream home in LA, but that won't stop a host of couples vying to win the right to buy it from them. These will include the likes of Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Denis Leary and more.
Checking out IMDb to get a sense of the cast, though, reveals one potentially spoiler-y possible detail. While cast lists for shows that haven't arrived yet are far from concrete fact, Kudrow is actually only listed as being in the first episode of the show, while plenty of others have seven or eight episodes to their name.
Now, I'll stress again that this might mean nothing – not least because the trailer includes enough clips of Kudrow to make it look like she must surely be in multiple episodes. She's also so prominent in the trailer that it would be borderline cheeky of Netflix to advertise No Good Deed this way if she's only in it fleetingly.
Still, it's an additional question mark to have in the back of your head once the show arrives on 12 December, in a few weeks' time. Hopefully, it'll be one of many, too – this looks like as much of a mystery as it is a dark comedy, and that should tick plenty of boxes for viewers. Netflix wants to be the best streaming service in the world, after all, and it needs to cover basically every genre possible.
