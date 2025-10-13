You no longer have pay in the ITVX app to watch shows without ads – but there's a catch

Quick Summary ITVX is now available as a Prime Video channel. Also presented without ads, the paid subscription to ITVX Prime enables ITV content, including live sports, but lacks one specific library you can only get through the dedicated app.

ITVX is about a million times better than the ITV Player app it succeeded. There's a huge wealth of content available, and if you pay £5.99 per month (or £59.99 for a year) you can scrap the adverts.

However, what if you don't want to flip through different apps just to find the content you want to watch, no matter the source? Well, now there's a way to watch ITVX content without ads on an alternative streaming service – one you might be more familiar with.

Amazon now offers ITVX as a subscription channel within its Prime Video app too. This means you can watch all your favourite shows and other content alongside Prime's own and other channels, including Paramount+, StudioCanal Presents, and Apple TV+.

You'll still have to pay for ITVX Premium – at the same £5.99 per month – but won't have to keep switching apps to watch the ad-free programming. There is a catch though.

While you get ITVX shows without the commercials, according to Cordbusters the library of available content is more limited when subscribing through Prime Video.

You reportedly get shows and films from ITV 1, 2, 3, 4 and ITV Quiz – including live sporting events – but you don't get is the Britbox content that has been available as part of the ITVX app since that service was wound down.

That includes a vast amount of classic TV shows from Britbox collaborators, the BBC and Channel 4. Among them are the likes of Spooks, Sherlock, and pretty much every Only Fools and Horses ever made.

But if you don't mind missing out on those classics and would rather all your streaming services were in the same place, this Prime Video channel might be perfect for you.