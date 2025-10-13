You no longer have pay in the ITVX app to watch shows without ads – but there's a catch
Another option for ITVX streaming has arrived in the UK
Quick Summary
ITVX is now available as a Prime Video channel.
Also presented without ads, the paid subscription to ITVX Prime enables ITV content, including live sports, but lacks one specific library you can only get through the dedicated app.
ITVX is about a million times better than the ITV Player app it succeeded. There's a huge wealth of content available, and if you pay £5.99 per month (or £59.99 for a year) you can scrap the adverts.
However, what if you don't want to flip through different apps just to find the content you want to watch, no matter the source? Well, now there's a way to watch ITVX content without ads on an alternative streaming service – one you might be more familiar with.
Amazon now offers ITVX as a subscription channel within its Prime Video app too. This means you can watch all your favourite shows and other content alongside Prime's own and other channels, including Paramount+, StudioCanal Presents, and Apple TV+.
You'll still have to pay for ITVX Premium – at the same £5.99 per month – but won't have to keep switching apps to watch the ad-free programming. There is a catch though.
While you get ITVX shows without the commercials, according to Cordbusters the library of available content is more limited when subscribing through Prime Video.
You reportedly get shows and films from ITV 1, 2, 3, 4 and ITV Quiz – including live sporting events – but you don't get is the Britbox content that has been available as part of the ITVX app since that service was wound down.
That includes a vast amount of classic TV shows from Britbox collaborators, the BBC and Channel 4. Among them are the likes of Spooks, Sherlock, and pretty much every Only Fools and Horses ever made.
But if you don't mind missing out on those classics and would rather all your streaming services were in the same place, this Prime Video channel might be perfect for you.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
